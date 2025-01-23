mobile app bar

‘After Lance Armstrong’: Merab Dvalishvili’s Cardio Touted as Best in Pro Sports by Former Fighter

Allan Binoy
Published

Merab Dvalishvili (L), Lance Armstrong (R)

Despite being called out for allegedly wanting to duck Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, the bantamweight champion put on a tour de force to defend his title. Following this performance, former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub joined the legions to congratulate Merab, and compared his undying cardio to Lance Armstrong.  

To his credit, Schaub had predicted as much before the fight. Despite this, he seemed really impressed by the otherworldly cardio on display by the champ.

“Merab’s cardio is the best we’ve ever seen. Outside Lance Armstrong, who was on all of the sauce, this is the best cardio you’ve ever seen in professional sports.”

Merab’s opponent, Umar, is known for his impressive pace and superior technical skills but struggled to keep up as the fight wore on. Schaub noted how Merab didn’t just maintain his energy, he seemed to get stronger with every passing round. By the end, there was no question who the superior fighter was.

Armstrong, before he became infamous for doping had won 7 Tour de France from 1999 to 2005, a world record! Merab was just as persistent during the fight.

Despite Umar winning the first two rounds on skills, ‘The Machine’ kept pressing him until one of them got tired from just dancing around. By the end, the champion was just showboating and taking him down at will, just to entertain the crowd. 


Umar, of course, claimed that he had been rendered without some of his trademark weapons as his hand had been broken from punching during the very first round.

Umar will return

Since losing the fight, a lot has been said about Umar on social media. Every accusation about being a nepo baby and not deserving the title shot is being thrown in his face. But truth be told, Umar should have no reason to be embarrassed. He took on of the best fighters in the world and gave him the toughest challenge of his life.

There is also a running notion among many that he had definitely won the first three rounds and hence should have been declared the winner. He did so despite having broken his hand badly in the very first round. His team also shared a picture of his mangled paw after the conclusion of the event.

‘Umar broke his hands first round no excuse.”

However, Umar is young and is likely to find his way up to a title shot again very soon. Khabib himself chimed in after the fight and urged his cousin to keep his head held high for fighting till the end and not give up despite being in serious pain throughout the five rounds. 

“Umar keep your head up junior. Yesterday you showed that you are one of the best in the world.”

‘The Eagle’ knows that in the greater scheme of things, this was a necessary experience for Umar and he can only get better from here. But one thing is for sure, Umar needs to go back to the drawing board because he simply did not look ready to get dragged into deep waters by the champ. 

