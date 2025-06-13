mobile app bar

Sean O’Malley Moving to Featherweight Is a Bad Idea As UFC Values Star Power Says Team Merab Dvalishvili

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sean OíMalley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere.

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean OíMalley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Sean O’Malley is looking to make a move to the featherweight division. The reason could well be his ongoing bad run in the bantamweight division. The former champ has now lost to Merab Dvalishvili twice in a row. Understandably, he won’t be getting another shot at the title anytime soon.

With all these factors working against him, in his mind, it makes sense to go into a different division. In turn, the move could also throw him a completely new set of challenges. O’Malley does have the size to move up in weight. He is considerably tall for the bantamweight division, so moving up in weight shouldn’t be a problem for him.

However, Dvalishvili’s camp is advising him to stick around at bantamweight. It was none other than ‘The Machine’s’ coach who made this statement in an interview with MMA Today, hosted by Din Thomas and Alan Jouban.

Here’s what Merab’s coach John Wood had to say: “The UFC loves stars, and when the UFC loves somebody who has the capability that he has, honestly Sean’s one knockout away from being right back into the, you know, ‘Oh my god he’s back, the Suga Show’.”

He believes there are still some good fights left for ‘Suga’ at bantamweight. He could run it back with Petr Yan or take on Umar Nurmagomedov next. There’s another part of Merab’s camp that thinks otherwise. His head coach, Ray Longo, had a controversial take regarding O’Malley.

Ray Longo ‘exposes’ Sean O’Malley

Longo is the head coach of the Serra-Longo fight team. Alongside former UFC champion Matt Serra, he has trained 4 UFC fighters to championships, with his most recent success story being Merab Dvalishvili. A respected name in the sport, Longo knows a thing or two about MMA, as his record suggests.

So when he sat down for an interview with Jon Anik and Kenny Florian for their podcast, he spoke about Sean O’Malley, and what he said was shocking to some fans. “O’Malley is obviously super talented, but they did give him guys that are just gonna stand in front of him, that weren’t grapplers,” Longo stated.

He went on to say that ‘Suga’ is now facing the consequences of these ‘easy fights’. “Now you got a guy whose MMA wrestling is off the charts, so now what are you gonna do? You’re gonna correct that in a couple of months?… They’re not doing anything.”

Longo does have a point. ‘Suga’ has not fought any pure wrestlers like Merab on his road to the title. And one could argue that Petr Yan is a strong wrestler. But even Yan is nowhere near the kind of pressure Dvalishvili puts on his opponents.

The Serra-Longo head coach believes that it is this lack of exposure to ‘tough fights’ that has cost Sean O’Malley, and there’s an easy fix for this —  putting him up against wrestling-dominant fighters.

Post Edited By:Nischay Rathore

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these