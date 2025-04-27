“Alex Pereira Did Her Dirty”: Polyana Viana’s UFC Credibility Questioned After Third Straight Loss

Polyana Viana interacts with media after the UFC 258 event at UFC Apex on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Brazilian strawweight star, Polyana Viana, has been ripped by multiple users on Reddit following her submission loss overnight at UFC Kansas City, with some making the most outlandish of claims.

Viana, who returned to action overnight in Missouri, suffered her third straight loss, coming unstuck in a second-round rear-naked choke submission loss to Jacqueline Amorim. The defeat followed a pair of prior defeats against Gillian Robertson and compatriot, Iasmin Lucindo.

Having signed to the UFC as a highly-touted prospect in 2018, Viana took out current flyweight contender Amanda Ribas, with an impressive first-round KO win in the pair’s showdown on home soil. However, it has been a highly inconsistent run ever since.

And after last night’s loss, she has now been targeted by a host of grifters on Reddit — with one claiming her looks are the main reason she’s in the Octagon in the first place.

“She was never UFC level, only employed because she’s kinda hot. Many such cases in WMMA (Women’s mixed martial arts), he said.

Furthermore, some fans even blamed the string of losses on compatriot Alex Pereira. Rumored to share an intimate relationship in the past, Pereira has been blamed for her lack of form. “Alex Pereira did her dirty“, said a misogynistic Redditor.

Curiously, Pereira isn’t the first to find themselves linked to a relationship with Viana. Notably, Colby Covington’s rumored situation began after the American made some highly derogatory remarks about the Brazilian fighter.

Viana hit back after Covington’s vulgar remark

Long-linked with a title-eliminator with the Birmingham star, Covington made a disgusting claim as to why he rejected an opportunity to fight Leon Edwards.

“There wasn’t much talks [about Leon Edwards fight],” Covington told Submission Radio.

“I was busy b*lls deep inside Polyana Viana. So to get me off the couch on three weeks’ notice to fight some Leon Scott guy [Leon Edwards], it was going to have to be a price tag”, he had claimed.

Responding to Covington’s vulgar claims, Viana hit back with equal ferocity, claiming that the former welterweight contender was into some ’emasculating’ kinky action-something she wasn’t interested in.

Interestingly, Covington would eventually fight Edwards after the Briton captured welterweight gold from Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 three years ago.

In the lead-up to the fight, Covington would continue his despicable antics in the name of selling tickets and make foul comments about Edwards’ murdered father.

The comments were so poorly received that even UFC’s resident offender Sean Strickland would call him out on it. Fortunately, Edwards would get an opportunity to get his vengeance at UFC 296 in 2023 and defeat the American by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, as Viana is now left between a rock and a hard place, it doesn’t do much to act surprised at the dregs of MMA rising up once more to rip down the female side of this sport.