Conor McGregor Disses Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and More, Declares Himself King in True ‘Notorious’ Style

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor attends game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor may not have fought since 2021, but he has figured out a way to still stay in the headlines. The former UFC lightweight champion, who is also a part-owner of the BKFC, took to social media today to throw some shade at one of his rival promotion bosses.

Mike Perry and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ Dirty Boxing Championship posted a fun question on Instagram asking fans to pick their dream DBX fight team with only $10 to spend.

The fighters were grouped by cost: $5 fighters included Jon Jones, Mike Perry, and Yoel Romero; $3 fighters were Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Max Holloway; and $2 fighters were Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, and McGregor. Jones, like Perry, commented on his pick, “Yoel, Alex, Tom.”

While Jones’ picking Aspinall did cause a few giggles, it was McGregor’s over-the-top self-promotion in the comments that really took the cake. “McG and keep the change ya’s filthy animals.” he commented.

If this post were made a couple of years ago, fans would be backing the Irishman’s trash talk. But now, after years of teasing comebacks, none of which have ever come true, McGregor seems to have run out of goodwill.

Besides, at the moment, it seems as though he has gone back to his first love. The Irishman seems to be loving life as a soccer player.

McGregor’s championship victory

The Crumlin striker is fulfilling his childhood dreams of playing soccer, at least semi-professionally. The former UFC champ always dreamt of being a professional soccer player, and now, with his team, Black Forge F.C., he has won the local championship.

Black Forge F.C. is a local team that he sponsors and endorses thanks to his pub, the Black Forge Inn. The team played in the United Churches Football League, and after a gruelling campaign consisting of 17 matches, they won the league before the season even ended.

McGregor, who wears the Number 10 jersey, the most valuable number in soccer, plays as a striker for the team.

After their win, he posted a montage of the game, captioning it, “Elated and exhausted! Won a real tough league. Winning the league is always the major statement for a team to make! Very impressed and proud! Onwards and upwards we go!”

Elated and exhausted! Won a real tough league. Winning the league is always the major statement for a team to make! Very impressed and proud!

Onwards and upwards we go!

☘️❤️ #BlackForgeFCWinners https://t.co/HCCmb52KEG pic.twitter.com/mvFxlilAIk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 25, 2025

And naturally, after winning, he took the entire team to his pubs with drinks on the house for winning the league. Although ‘The Notorious’ is enjoying the fruits of his labor, videos like this only cement the idea of his retirement.