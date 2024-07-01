mobile app bar

Alex Pereira Reportedly Generates $30,000,000+ Record Business for UFC in Four Years of His Career

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Pereira Reportedly Generates $30,000,000+ Record Business for UFC in Four Years of His Career

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jamahal Hill (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Pereira is walking a mile in Conor McGregor’s shoes and becoming the new face of the UFC. Although those are big shoes to fill, ‘Poatan’ seems to be growing into them comfortably. The Brazilian has has reportedly already made the organization $30 million since his first fight 4 years ago.

Pereira has a habit of stepping in on short notice and saving a card. He did it at Madison Square Garden, he did it for UFC 300, and most recently for UFC 303. And fans love it, for they get to see him fight more often and they are more than happy to pay for it. Poatan currently holds the record for 2 of the highest gates in UFC history

These kinds of numbers have been untouched since Conor McGregor. So for Alex Pereira to even come close to it is an achievement on its own. Funnily enough, his last outing at UFC 303 was only possible because he stepped into fight Jiri Prochazka when the Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fight got postponed due to the Irishman’s broken toe.

What’s funnier is that his coach Plinio Cruz didn’t actually want him to take the fight.

Pereira doesn’t need a full camp

Take bigger risks, reap better rewards. Now that’s a Venn diagram for the brave. Because it doesn’t always work out. One could laud the fighter for their bravery but sooner than later that same bravado costs them. Not with Pereira though!

He had no reason to fight Jiri Prochazka on short notice while being the champion. He could have and should have asked for a proper camp and prep time. But those are for the noobs, it seems.

So, despite what his coach advised, Poatan was adamant on taking the fight under any circumstances.

“As a coach, I don’t think you should do it, but I know you gonna do it… He goes, ‘Under any circumstance, I’m getting this fight no matter what.”

In the end, the risk paid off as he furthered his legacy as one of the greatest knockout artists the UFC has ever seen.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these