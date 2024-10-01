Alex Pereira Reveals Story Behind Belt Tattoos, Says He’ll Soon Add ‘Chama’ Tattoo

During a recent interview, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira opened up about the stories behind his eye-catching tattoos, shedding light on the significance of each design. The former UFC champion revealed that his inner biceps proudly showcase inked replicas of his UFC and Glory belts, symbolizing his hard-fought journey to the top.

But he’s not stopping there! Pereira also shared his plans for a new addition: a tattoo of “Chama,” a term that holds special meaning for him.

During a conversation with Anthony Smith, he explained why he would never regret getting tattoos of the belts on him and why it means so much to him.

“It is important to me because that is something I have earned which will stay with me for the rest of my life. It is a part of my history so it is never something I would regret doing. They are things I have accomplished, a symbol of things I’ve done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)



The Brazilian fighter added that he does not have a design in mind therefore he has not pulled the trigger on the ‘Chama’ so far.

Tattoos are something that feature heavily amongst fighters in the UFC. Winning a UFC belt represents the culmination of years of blood sweat and tears, therefore, more often than not, fighters get a tattoo to commemorate their achievements and Pereira is no different in this regard.

As Pereira gets his ‘Chama’ tattoo, it makes one wonder, what the phrase means since it has become synonymous with the champion.

Poatan explains the meaning of his iconic phrase

Catchphrases have become a staple in professional wrestling and have made their way into combat sports, especially MMA. A prime example is UFC 307 headliner and light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, who has gone viral with his catchy phrase: “Chama“.

When Pereira steps into the Octagon, he exudes a serious and stoic vibe, from his intense walkouts to his minimal celebrations after victories. He’s not one to crack a smile easily! But one fun quirk of his is how he often starts and ends conversations with “Chama”.

The word has a cool double meaning. In Portuguese, it translates to “flame” or “inspiration,” but Pereira uses it as a slang term to pump up excitement, similar to saying “let’s go!” Fans have really latched onto it, chanting “Chama” enthusiastically when he appears, like at UFC 303 and practically every time they see him!