More Exciting Than Alex Pereira! UFC 315 Stunner Sparks Wild Praise for Belal Muhammad From Redditors and Theo Von

When Belal Muhammad claimed he was going to stand up and fight on his feet against Jack Della Maddalena for his first title defense at UFC 315, it was chalked up to just talk. Many a grappler have made similar promises, but have shot for takedowns after the first jab connects on the money maker.

But Belal, eager to prove the allegations of ‘boring’ a poor reflection of his persona, walked the talk and together with Maddalena fought in a 25-minute strikefest that left both fighters bruised and battered.

He ultimately ended up having to drop his welterweight title over the course of five rounds to a unanimous judging loss to the Aussie challenger, but as far as fans are concerned, this loss was worth every bit of the ovation he received as he walked back with a torn lip, a busted rib and a fractured orbital to go with his broken nose.

Earning Fight of the Night honors for his display with title challenger, Della Maddalena, Chicago native, Muhammad also found himself set as an example for former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

“If you had told me that in 2025, Belal Muhammad would put on a more exciting performance than Alex Pereira, I would’ve said you were on crack,” A user on Reddit posted.

Notably, Pereira, in his last fight, where he lost the 205 lbs title to Magomed Ankalaev, was outstruck by the Dagestani grappler, in a poor show of ambition and purpose inside the octagon.