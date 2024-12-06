Alex Pereira Uses Only Four Words to Sum Up His Altercation With Jamahal Hill at UFC PI

The tension between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill just hit the boiling point. Ever since Pereira’s emphatic knockout win over Hill at UFC 300, the two have exchanged plenty of heated words online, but their rivalry took a scary turn at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas when Hill decided he wanted to square up with the UFC lightweight champion.

Pereira, known for his sharp words as much as his striking, summed up the chaotic encounter in just four words.

“The atmosphere became tense.”

O clima ficou tenso pic.twitter.com/QbKePTt7Ys — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) December 6, 2024



The video starts with Hill walking up to Pereira and talking some trash, in reply to which the light heavyweight champion tossed a pair of gloves at him, suggesting they could go again right then and there.

Thankfully, Pereira’s coach stepped in to defuse the situation before it spiraled out of control.

The UFC has had a history of fighters making it way too personal. The last time it happened, Conor McGregor threw a chair at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus, injuring people. The cops then got involved, and McGregor was arrested. Months later at UFC 229, when following their fight, there was a brawl between the two camps that spiraled through the arena!

This is not to say, a similar situation might take place between Hill and Pereira. But it wouldn’t be surprising if UFC security keeps a close watch to ensure they steer clear of each other. After all, these are world champions. And if they fight again, everybody should be making good money out of it.

Pereira vs. Hill II

Pereira’s next fight is against the #1 contender in the light heavyweight division, Magomed Ankalaev. He has sort of been avoiding that clash with the grappler but no more. Time has caught up to him and whenever Pereira returns to the octagon, Ankalaev will return with him.

Meanwhile, injuries have kept Hill sidelined ever since his KO loss to Pereira. But if he’s in the UFC Performance Institute, things might be looking up.

Hill’s rise to the top was impressive—he captured the vacant light heavyweight belt by finishing Pereora’s mentor Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Unfortunately, a serious injury forced him to vacate the title, paving the way for Pereira to claim it at UFC 295.

So, there’s a lot of history there to be uncovered. It also doesn’t help that Hill felt he was undone by a referee mistake the last time he squared up against the champion. Hill believes the referee should have stopped the fight and restarted when all parties were ready to go.

But Pereira’s shooing the referee away meant, Hill wasn’t prepared and was caught flatfooted by a massive left hook to the chin.

This angle of Alex Pereira KO’ing Jamahal Hill ‍ pic.twitter.com/rMD3AcEdiH — (@sinoUFC) June 15, 2024



Hopefully, the two resolve their differences soon in a manner that is totally legal!