Alex Pereira’s ‘Stay Tuned’ Tweet Sparks Calls for Magomed Ankalaev Showdown

Allan Binoy
Published

Alex Pereira (L), Magomed Ankalaev (R)

Credits: IMAGO

Having enjoyed a stellar year with three fights in 2024, and four victories in under 12 months, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has set an incredible standard for activity, especially at 37 years old. Now, with the longest break he’s had since becoming champion, Pereira has finally announced a little something to build up anticipation for the fabled fight with Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev has been the #1 contender in the light heavyweight division for a while now. Despite this, he has been unable to find a date with the champion inside the octagon. But with Pereira teasing his followers, fans have assumed that the time for reckoning is finally here.

“Hurry up and announce you vs Ank lil bro,” one fan tweeted, urging Pereira to confirm the long-speculated matchup.


For some, it’s simply time to see Pereira return to action. “Bout time Alex fights in 2025,” one fan commented, while another confidently declared, “We all know it’s Ank.”


But not everyone is taking it seriously. “If it’s not Ankalaev, that would be hilarious,” wrote a fan, poking fun at the speculation. Earlier, ‘Poatan‘ himself had tweeted about his next fight not being against Ankalaev. Even after winning the Fighter of the Year award, Pereira had boldly claimed that he would make it difficult for Ankalaev to get a fight with him.

Despite the apprehension, Pereira fans continue to believe that he would win against anyone the UFC throws at him. One fan used all-caps to encapsulate that sentiment and said, “MY GOAT WILL BURY ANKALAEV ALIVE!”

Meanwhile, as this whole drama unfolds, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is plotting vengeance, hoping that a win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 will get him another shot at Pereira.

Everyone wants the Pereira fight

Hill has been trying for some time to pick a fight with Pereira. He even got really close when the two had an encounter at the UFC Performance Institute. After a brief argument, Pereira had asked Hill to put on some gloves and go a few rounds with him but the latter had declined.

Hill and Pereira first fought at UFC 300. Hill claims Pereira only managed to knock him out during that fight as he wasn’t prepared after what was supposed to be a referee stoppage. Hill had accidentally kicked Pereira on his groin and it had appeared referee Herb Dean was stepping in for a time-out.

However, Pereira stopped him and proceeded to KO Hill with his signature left hook.

Hill has since been crying foul. However, at the UFC 311 presser, the former champion revealed a concrete plan for how he could get back to the top of the division and fight Pereira again.

“I feel a win here, especially a dominant and impressive win here, next fight is title, next fight is championship. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. Ankalaev fought No. 5.”

Interestingly, his opponent for UFC 311, Jiri Prochazka has a similar history with Pereira. Jiri has been KO’d twice by the Brazilian champion and hopes a win over Hill will put him back on track for the trilogy fight.

