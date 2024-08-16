Alexa Grasso, Merab Divalishvili, and Fans Wow Over UFC’s ‘Banger’ Noche Event Poster

The UFC is constantly pushing boundaries and most recent example of this is the promotion’s plans with the Sphere in LA. With the event just a few weeks away, the promotion has slowly started to unveil elements of the event that fans have been looking forward to. The company just posted the official poster of the event, which has left Alexa Grasso and Merab Dvalishvili amazed.

The fight poster shared on Instagram featured Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in the middle right above the Sphere with Divalishvili and Sean O’Malley on either corners of the poster, headlining UFC Noche.

Needless to say, fans as well as fighters were impressed with the design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



Alexa Grasso who is serving as the co-main event excitedly commented with a bunch of emojis under the post, while a fan predicted the outcome of the event saying, “O’malley and still. Schevchenko and new!”

Meanwhile, ‘The Machine’ simply commented, “VAMOS!”

Another fan said, “This card is so getting slept on, it’s a banger.”

UFC Noche is set to be an experience of a lifetime. The UFC has already spent millions on this event with UFC President Dana White claiming that this would change the landscape of any event anywhere.

Of course, his words will need to be taken with a huge grain of salt since our beloved sport functions of hyperbole.

Regardless, fans have felt the burden of words with the pricing of the tickets for the event.

UFC pricing out fans with super expensive tickets

Las Vegas has been the home of the UFC ever since it was taken over by Dana White and the Fertitta brothers. However, this is the first time in the history of the organization that they’re going into a venue in the state.

The primary reason behind the same is the astronomical costs involved in setting up a fight at The Sphere.

White stated in recent interviews that he had already spent $16 million on the event even before a single punch had been thrown.

Unfortunately, the high costs in hosting the event has been passed onto the fans.

The cheapest ticket for the event starts at $3,000 which has deterred a lot of hardcore fans from being able to attend the event. Now, this is of course detrimental to the sport as the common blue collared folks will not be willing to shell that kind of money to watch the event.

White had earlier defended this pricing by comparing it to a Canelo Alvarez fight event but in truth fans could walk through the door for the Edgar Berlanga fight for around $500 dollars.

Needless to say, fans aren’t happy with it, with some even claiming that with an increase in streaming prices, it has just become too expensive to be a fan anymore.