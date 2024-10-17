Alexander Volkanovski Sets Sights on UFC 312 Showdown With Topuria vs. Holloway Winner: ‘Or an Interim Against Lopes’

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) prior to the fight against Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former long-reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for a big return in 2024. After losing his title to Ilia Topuria in a stunning knockout, Volkanovski had taken time off to heal both mentally and physically.

Now, with his sights set on a comeback, he’s targeting a showdown at UFC 312 against the winner of Topuria vs. Max Holloway or possibly an interim title fight against rising contender Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski is eager to reclaim his spot at the top and prove he’s still a dominant force in the featherweight division. The former featherweight champion shared his thoughts while addressing a crowd in his home city.

“Anything with gold with it, I will be happy. That will just lock me in for whoever wins that anyway. So even if it is interim, that is still a big one. I’d say it would be an exciting one with Lopes I’d say if that was going to happen. If not, it’s Max or Ilia.”



The UFC is set to make a return to Australia in 2025, with Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena hosting UFC 312 on Sunday, February 9. Australia has been a hot spot for the UFC lately, with UFC 305 rocking Perth earlier this year, and Sydney hosting UFC 293 last September.

So, the former featherweight champion has his eyes firmly set on making his return on home soil. And he wants to go for the title, or have one fight at most and then fight for UFC gold.

Regardless of who he takes on, it promises to be an exciting fight at 145 pounds in the UFC.

Volk changes his tone on Lopes matchup

‘The Great wasn’t initially interested in fighting Diego Lopes, but it seems his stance has shifted.

Following his impressive victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 306, where the Brazilian soared to the No. 3 spot in the featherweight rankings and called for a No. 1 contender fight against Volkanovski.

Initially, the former champ dismissed the idea, insisting his next fight would be for the title.

“We’ve already talked to the UFC. Obviously, I’m fighting for the title next. That’s what it was always going to be,” Volkanovski said after the callout, indicating he wasn’t interested in facing Lopes.

However, it appears that Volkanovski’s mindset has softened. He recently acknowledged that if an interim title fight between him and Lopes comes to fruition, especially if an injury or unexpected scenario prevents Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway from fighting, he won’t back down from the callout.

“Obviously, I’m not scared of anyone,” he clarified.