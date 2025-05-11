mobile app bar

Jack Della Maddalena Seeks Redemption for Alexander Volkanovski’s Loss, Eyes Islam Makhachev in Australia

Allan Binoy
Published

Jack Della Maddalena (L), Islam Makhachev (R)

Credits: IMAGN

After proving the bookies right this weekend by putting on a masterclass against Belal Muhammad, the new welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is now eyeing revenge for compatriot Alexander Volkanovski.

The Australian fighter looked a class apart as the incumbent Belal left the octagon with a broken nose, broken orbital, and a split lip. Following his win, the Australian is now looking forward to putting an end to the lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev’s double-championship campaign.

Almost immediately after Della Maddalena found his hand raised by the referee after a unanimous decision win over Belal, Makhachev took to Twitter to announce his ambition to move up to welterweight.

So when Australian journalist Jon-Bernard Kairouz asked JDM about the potential fight with the pound-for-pound number 1 fighter gunning for the top spot at 170 lbs, a confident Maddalena explained why the fight was more than just another scrap for UFC gold.

“He’s one of the best, pound for pound number 1, so it’d be a pleasure to take him out, become pound for pound myself,” Maddalena noted.

Kairouz then asked him whether he would love to defend his title in Perth, where Makhachev beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 184.

In response, Della Maddalena said, “I think it makes sense you know, there’s a big history in Perth….So let’s do it again, the Perth crowd went absolutely crazy last time and I think they would blow the roof off if it was a hometown boy being the champ.”

Notably, this statement comes after Maddalena, in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, announced an emotional reason for seeking the Makhachev fight himself.

I think it’s a beautiful challenge… I am going to get him back for Volk,” he said.

However, despite the title win, Maddalena has suffered some serious damage. But it doesn’t seem to have deterred the Aussie.

“Yeah I’d be ready to go right now, where is he?” he asked eagerly.

At this point, it’s all but confirmed that Makhachev will fight for the welterweight title next.

Makhachev warns Jack Della Maddalena

The lightweight champ has been very clear about his plans following his win against Renato Moicano. He has managed to wipe out almost all the top contenders at 155 lbs and seeks new challenges.

With his friend Belal no longer the welterweight champion, he can now comfortably move up in weight and challenge for a second title – something he sees as a necessary addition to his legacy as a mixed martial artist

Following the fight, Makhachev sent out a warning to JDM, assuring him that while Volk had given him a tough challenge, the new welterweight champion was simply on his level.

“You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean,” he warned.

UFC boss Dana White might have confirmed the fight at the post-PPV press conference, but the bossman gave it a skip. Hopefully, the official announcement is only weeks away.

