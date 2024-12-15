Aljamain Sterling Believes American Wrestling Can Break Russian Fighters’ Ground Control Dominance In UFC

December 7, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MOVSAR EVLOEV (19-0-0) of Sunzha, Russia defeats ALJAMAIN STERLING (24-5-0) of Uniondale, NY by unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28,) during the UFC 310 event at the T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20241207_zsp_o117_108 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Aljamain Sterling has stirred up some debate with his comments about American wrestlers having the edge over their Russian counterparts in MMA. In an interview with Home of Fight on YouTube, Sterling claimed that Russian fighters dominate in the UFC because they typically face opponents with little to no wrestling background. As an example, he pointed to his own fight against the undefeated Movsar Evloev and claimed he made the Russian ‘look human.’

I truly believe American wrestling, because we wrestle on the mat, top and bottom, I have a really good fighting style for beating guys like that.”

But here’s the twist: Sterling actually lost that fight, and in the very area he prides himself on, the ground game. Evloev controlled Sterling on the mat for most of their matchup, showing the kind of wrestling dominance that has made Russian fighters such a force in the sport. That irony hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Despite his valiant efforts, Evloev pretty much dominated the fight and won. Sterling managed to throw Evloev down a few times, owing to his renowned strength but that was never going to be enough against the technical abilities of Evloev.

All three judges ultimately scored the fight 29-28 for Evloev, who moved to 19-0 with the victory.

So, ‘Funk Master‘ will be looking to back all his bold claims when he returns to action next, and he is already eyeing his next opponents.

Sterling reveals return timeline

Just weeks removed from his loss to Evloev, Sterling already has two potential opponents in mind. The former champion is considering a showdown with Brian Ortega or a matchup against Arnold Allen, which could take place in March on the UK card.

Both fights present significant challenges, but they’re also opportunities for him to bounce back and remind everyone why he’s been one of the top fighters in the division. The former UFC champion also doesn’t believe that a loss to Evloev should push him down the rankings.

After his tough loss to Movsar Evloev, Sterling knows a dominant win is essential if he hopes to keep his title aspirations alive. However, his recent performance has left both fans and fighters questioning whether he’s past his prime. Sterling’s next fight could be pivotal in proving he still belongs among the UFC elite.