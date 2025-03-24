When Ex-UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling Named One Quality That Jon Jones, Khabib and GSP Had in Common

Becoming a UFC champion is one thing, staying a champion is a whole different beast. Fighters come and go, belts change hands, and hype trains derail faster than they start. But a select few manage to not only reach the top but stay there, dominating their divisions for years. What’s their secret? Is it superior skill, insane athleticism, or just sheer luck?

Well, according to former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, it’s none of those things. Instead, he believes the key to long-term success in the fight game isn’t about physical ability—it’s all about what’s between the ears. And that’s exactly what separates legends like Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre from the rest of the pack. It takes a special kind of mindset to hold onto gold in the UFC, and Sterling thinks these three fighters cracked the code.

In 2024, Sterling appeared on a podcast with Bradley Martyn where he answered a bunch of questions fans wanted to know. One of them was about being a champion and what changes after tasting success.

For starters, Sterling stated that the two extra rounds that get added in championship fights changes a lot. According to him, training, nutrition, and the overall approach to a fight changes just for 10 more minutes. In addition to that, Sterling also spoke about the mental toll it takes constantly preparing for the next best challenger and being the hunted in a division.

While speaking about the same, the former champion spoke about mental fortitude and how the likes of GSP, Khabib and Jon Jones have used this massively to their advantage.

“It takes a mental toll on you man. Even like a Khabib even though he has been hurt a lot, he has been out a lot, Jon Jones, GSP, guys who have been able to stay on the top for years, it’s not easy man. The mental fortitude to be able to balance that and still win, it’s not easy, it takes a special individual to be able to go through that grind,” Sterling said.

Sterling is not the only one who feels this way. One of the legends mentioned by Sterling, GSP feels that 90% of a fight is won mentally. He believes that true discipline is tested in private moments.

In an interview 3 years ago, GSP stated –“When you’re alone in a room… what do you choose to do? Eat well, or eat poorly? Exercise, or watch television?”

St-Pierre also highlighted the importance of resilience, noting, “You don’t get better on the days when you feel like going. You get better on the days when you don’t want to go, but you go anyway.” His insights underscore that while physical skills are vital, it’s the mental fortitude, i.e. discipline, resilience, and consistent effort—that truly defines a champion in the UFC.