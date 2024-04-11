Aljamain Sterling Reveals Request for Title Rematch with Sean O’Malley Denied by UFC

With UFC 300 almost knocking on our doors, there are several intense matchups to look out for. Apart from the superstars on the card, Aljamain Sterling’s featherweight debut promises excitement galore. The bantamweight champion moved up in weight after a knockout loss against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. Recently, in the build-up to the fight, Sterling even shed light on the demand he made following his defeat, which the UFC eventually turned down.

Advertisement

Sterling went into the fight against Sean O’Malley on the back of three successful title defenses against Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and T.J. Dillashaw. Therefore, it was only natural for him to request a rematch following his loss at UFC 292. However, the UFC had other plans, which the 34-year-old detailed in a recent conversation with ‘MMAFightingonSBN.’

“No it was not, unfortunately, it was not. I did ask for it, but I was told ‘No we can’t do that’. I am not bitter about it. Like I said, O’Malley just took an opportunity that the UFC gave him and made the most of it. Unfortunately for me, I was the sacrificial lamb. Next time when I say no to my manager and my team, just no. I know if that opportunity came again, I just would not do it.”

Advertisement

Funk Master

A closer look at Aljamain Sterling’s move to featherweight

Once the UFC denied his request for a rematch, Sterling decided to take a few months off to recover and prepare for his move up in weight. At UFC 300, ‘‘ will be taking on Calvin Kattar in the 145 pounds bracket.

It has been evident for a long time that ‘Funk Master’ would eventually move up in weight. While one reason behind this was his being too big for the division, his friend, Merab Dvalishvili was also rising through the ranks. Since the two men had made it very clear they would not fight each other, it was natural that one of the two would have to leave the division.



After Sterling’s loss, most fans expected he would get a rematch since he had defended his belt a total of three times. Yet, once the UFC denied the request, the 34-year-old saw no point in delaying his move to featherweight. This allows him to start his career at 145 pounds and also allows Merab Dvalishvili to go after UFC gold at 135 pounds.