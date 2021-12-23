“Always liked Chael Sonnen” – Marvin Vettori reacts after former MMA Fighter was issued a battery citation in Las Vegas

Marvin ‘The Italian Dream’ Vettori, in support of Chael Sonnen in a recent tweet.

Vettori is an Italian mix martial artist currently competing in the UFC’s middle weight division. A professional fighter since 2012, Vettori is a former Venator FC Welterweight champion. “The Italian Dream” is the #2 ranked fighter in his division. Vettori made his professional MMA debut in 2012 and has competed in the UFC since 2016.

Marvin Vettori is on the brink of becoming Italy’s first-ever UFC world champion.

Chael Patrick Sonnen, is an American submission grappling promoter, MMA analyst, and a retired MMA fighter. He began his MMA career in 1997 where Sonnen competed for the UFC. He became a top contender in both the Light Heavyweight and Middleweight division.

Sonnen has also fought in the WEC, Pancrase, and most recently for Bellator MMA. Sonnen is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet.

Vettori replys to BJ Penn’s tweet on Chael Sonnen’s recent hotel brawl in Las Vegas.

Always liked Chael https://t.co/PWB2RHaqeq — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 21, 2021

BJ Penn took to twitter to report a recent hotel brawl involving Chael Sonnen.

Penn tweeted in bold letters – “Chael Sonnen allegedly battered five separate victims in hotel brawl in Las Vegas”.

According to BJ Penn’s tweet, on Sunday, it was revealed Sonnen was hit with five battery citations after allegedly being a part of a hotel brawl in Las Vegas.

The former UFC fighter was detained but was ultimately not arrested because cops didn’t personally witness the alleged incident.

Vettori retweeted saying “Always liked Chael”.

This tweet tells us that Vettori supports and has always like the retired MMA fighter. Over the years, Sonnen has also spoken highly about Vettori through his Youtube channel. No bad blood here for Vettori.