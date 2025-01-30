‘American Flag to Crocodile Skin Shoes’- 10 Things UFC Star Colby Covington Can’t Live Without

Colby Covington recreated GQ’s iconic ’10 Things You Can’t Live Without’ video, but with his own spin on his YouTube channel. From high-end fashion to essential everyday items, here’s a breakdown of what ‘Chaos’ considers must-haves in his life.

10. Louis Vuitton Gator Shoes

Covington spoke about how he can’t be walking around barefoot, so he opts for Louis Vuitton Gator shoes, which he boldly claims cost “more than your house.” In the video’s description, he revealed their staggering price tag of $15,000.

9. Headphones

Music is a crucial part of Covington’s life. He emphasized how he listens to country music on his headphones because he’s a ‘country boy’ at heart. Whether he’s training or just relaxing, tunes are always a part of his daily routine.

8. Shades

Shades have become synonymous with Covington’s persona. Whether it’s press conferences or weigh-ins, he ensures he’s rocking his sunglasses. Not only do they boost his style quotient, but they also make him feel more confident.

7. Deck of Cards

Covington believes in always having a deck of cards handy, as he is an aspiring poker pro. Whether he’s on the road or at home, he enjoys a good game of poker, which he sees as a test of skill and strategy.

6. Handgun

For Covington, carrying a handgun is a symbol of patriotism and personal safety. He believes that every patriot who values freedom should be armed and ready, which is why he never forgets to carry his handgun.

5. BC Chain

Style is important to Covington, and his custom BC chain is a statement piece. He claims the flashy accessory is worth $100,000 and it’s one of the key items that completes his look.

4. Water

Hydration is key for any athlete, and Covington takes this seriously. He always ensures he has water on hand to keep himself hydrated, whether he’s training or traveling.

3. Chapstick

Covington had an amusing reason for always carrying chapstick. He has been using it since childhood and now believes that his lips are addicted to it. If he skips applying it, his lips immediately become chapped.

2. American Flag

The American flag represents everything Covington stands for, freedom, constitutional rights, and patriotism. He proudly carries the flag as a constant reminder of what he fights for.

Now, Covington is known to have made some ridiculous statements in the past. And the fact that he’s making his own version of a GQ staple featuring himself probably means all of this should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

Now, that being said, as a former UFC title contender, Covington values his combat gloves more than anything. However, it is a little bizarre that he carries them everywhere. However, it would appear he has an emotional connection with them.

1. Covington cherishes his UFC gloves

According to Covington, these gloves have changed his life, financially, professionally, and in terms of fame. He owes everything to them, which is why he carries them wherever he goes, always ready to train and stay sharp.

Colby claims that when he puts on the gloves, he thinks about why he got into fighting. Apparently, when he was a kid, his mother saw him scrapping with some other kids in the park. She stopped him right there and then, and asked him to become a professional.

“You know, it was that little kid from a small town in Oregon that got told by his mother, ‘Hey son, stop fighting in the park, put on some gloves and become a professional.’ So these gloves really bring me back to those times when I gave up the delinquent street fighter mentality.”

He took her words to heart and went on the path of greatness to try and become one of the best professional fighters of all time. As father time continues to gradually pull the curtains on his career, Colby hopes he can once again fight for the title, and hopefully win it to fulfil that childhood ambition.