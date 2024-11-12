Anshul Jubli Next UFC Fight: Indian Fighter Ready to Return Stronger with Full Mental and Physical Preparation

Anshul Jubli, the first Indian fighter to make his mark in the UFC, is gearing up for a powerful comeback at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

After kicking off his UFC career with two impressive wins, the lightweight prospect faced a tough setback in his last fight against Mike Breeden.

Jubli shared his thoughts about hitting the ring again and explained that fighting has a lot to do with a strong mentality, something he has been working on. He also insists that he has never been in better shape and is raring to go.

“I have done two camps already this year, so I am physically fit completely… Now that I have a new opponent, I have to prepare for him specifically. Physically I am ready, I am at a stage where if you give me anyone at this point, I am ready to fight.”

The first Indian MMA fighter to claim a UFC victory also reflected on his October 2023 loss to Breeden at UFC 294. Having dominated most of the fight, Jubli expected to coast through to a win, only to find himself shell-shocked after a clean strike from Breeden found his head.

Devastated, he returned home to India and found strength in his family and friends, who treated him the same, reminding him that it was only a setback and the KO was only a lesson to be learned.

Now, Jubli has his sights set on UFC 312, where he’s set to face Quillan Salkilld. This time, he’s focused on being mentally sharp and injury-free as he aims to reclaim his winning streak. But to do so, he must also work on his cardio quite a bit. He looked tired going into the third round of the Breeden fight and that could have contributed to his first loss in the promotion.

Meanwhile, with Jubli vs Salkilld announced, the UFC 312 card is beginning to gain momentum.

UFC 312 card gets exciting

Australia’s own light heavyweight Jimmy Crute will take on Macin Pranchnio in his return to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC 290.

The second announced fight features undefeated flyweight prospect Rei Tsuruya, who takes on Stewart Nicoll, who is also coming off of a loss to Jesus Aguilar at UFC 305.

The third fight, as mentioned above is between Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli at lightweight.

UFC 312 marks the second of three pay-per-views as part of a deal between the promotion and the New South Wales Government in May 2023 to bring three big PPVs to Sydney between 2023 and 2027, the first of which saw Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293.