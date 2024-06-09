UFC Star Anshul Jubli’s Overjoyed Reaction Video Goes Viral After Puja Tomar Makes History at Dana White’s Promotion

India’s very own poster boy for the UFC, Anshul Jubli was ecstatic for Puja Tomar. Tomar made her UFC debut at the Louisville event on Saturday night where she took on Rayanne Dos Santos in the preliminary card of the event and won via a split decision. With this win, she became the first Indian fighter to secure a win in the UFC. This is a historic achievement for the Asian country and one that will impact future generations of fighters.

Anshul Jubli knows what it means to create a record. He was the first Indian fighter to get signed by the UFC, and he paved the way for the likes of Puja Tomar. In fact, Jubli even shared his reaction to watching Tomar win her first fight. He looked ecstatic for his fellow Indian as he got up and started clapping for her.

Ansul Jubli will look to replicate Puja Tomar’s success in his next fight. The Indian fighter made his debut in October last year but has not fought since then. He lost to Mike Breeden at UFC 294 after the American fighter KO’ed him in the third round of the fight. Following Puja Tomar’s win, it would be poetic if Jubli secured his first win as well.

Meanwhile, during her post-fight interview, Tomar dedicated her win to her fans as well as all current and upcoming fighters from India.

Puja Tomar dedicates her win to the Indian fans who never doubted her

Puja Tomar is a proud Indian, and tonight she made history for her nation. Not only did she become the first Indian woman to be signed to the UFC, but she was also the first to secure a win.

Naturally, ‘The Cyclone’ was ecstatic after her victory and had this to say in an interview with the UFC,

“This win is not my win, this win is for all Indian fans…I want to show the world that Indian fighters are not losers we are going to be all the way up.”

Puja Tomar showed a lot of heart in the octagon today and that seemed to be what separated the two fighters. She carried the weight of an entire nation on her back and still delivered. The future seems promising not just for Tomar, but for all aspiring MMA fighters from India.