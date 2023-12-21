Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin: Start Time, Streaming Details, Fight Card and More

The combat sports community is all set for a big boxing card this weekend, marking the last significant boxing event of the year. The event will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and fans are poised to witness a lineup of quality boxers. The match card includes Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker. The ‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing event is expected to attract millions of viewers, given the stacked card. Let’s take a look at all the details including timings, streaming details, and more.

Advertisement

Talking about the main event, this will be Joshua’s third fight of the year, with his last bout against Robert Helenius. Wallin, the former rival of Tyson Fury, is also making his third appearance this year after a win against Murat Gassiev. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Deontay Wilder will return after a comeback win against Helenius last year. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will take on Parker, who is riding on a 3 fight win streak.

Advertisement

Timings

On December 23, the event is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Talking about the timings, the event starts at 4 pm GMT (9 am PT, 11 am CT, 12 pm ET). The ring walks for the main event, featuring Joshua vs Wallin, are set for 11:45 pm GMT (4:45 pm PT, 6:45 pm CT, 7:45 pm ET).

While many expected Joshua and Wilder to face each other on this card, they will be participating in separate fights. However, the prospect of them meeting in the ring seems likely in the near future, according to reports. Although they aren’t fighting each other this time, it doesn’t diminish the stacked nature of the card, with matchups including Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois, and more.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Fight Card and Streaming Details

Fans can watch the fight live on DAZN PPV globally, including the UK and US. Apart from that, the UK fans can also watch it on TNT Sports Box Office via traditional cable TV, and on Discovery+, Virgin Media, and Sky TV.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

Boxing fans will be highly interested to see the match card featuring some top boxers in the world.