True Geordie Says Anthony Joshua Fight Might Be Why Tyson Fury Announced Retirement

Once again, Tyson Fury’s retirement announcement has left fans scratching their heads, especially after his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But True Geordie thinks he may have cracked the code. Fury’s retirement might just be his way of ducking a fight against Anthony Joshua.

In a YouTube video, Geordie claimed that it was a planned effort from Fury to deal with the consequences of losing public support; a way to save face if you will.

“This is the fight that the people wanted and maybe this is why he’s teasing us… He knows that people have stopped loving him the way they used to.”

Geordie claims that Fury is aware of his reputation having taken a hit, and with another loss to Joshua, he might struggle to claim his place as one of the greatest heavyweights of this era.

It’s not an unreasonable theory. Fury has been the center of attention for years, with his confidence and undefeated record fueling his larger-than-life persona. But after the Usyk losses, some of that shine has started to fade.

It’s difficult to buy into Fury’s announcement seeing as it is the 4th time in the last decade that ‘The Gypsy King‘ has announced his retirement from the sport.

Fury’s mind games

Former Olympian and professional boxer Anthony Fowler even took to social media to voice his skepticism and asked his followers if anyone actually believes that the ‘Gypsy King’ has called it a day.

“Tyson Fury loves money too much, he’ll come back and he’ll box AJ… Tyson is favorite but he’s clearly playing mind games yet again, this is the 6th or 7th retirement he’s done. But he definitely will fight again.”

Who’s bored of Tyson fury retiring I believe that as much as he gave his purse from the WILDER FIGHT TO CHARITY remember that? pic.twitter.com/FyWMJcBnIZ — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) January 13, 2025

It’s hard to imagine that Fury would walk away for good when there’s still so much money to be made and high-profile fights waiting for him, like the long-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Besides, even without the negativity surrounding his retirement news, Fury has had a history of making great comebacks. The man came back from bouts of depression and body weight issues to defeat Deontay Wilder twice and become a world champion again. While it is true that his choice of opponents since then has been questionable, Fury has consistently put up good performances.

Even during the two fights against Usyk, which he lost, he didn’t look out of his depth. They were both fairly competitive fights which could have gone either way. And now with Usyk wanting to move back to Cruiserweight, Fury could again try and unite the titles. There are still a lot of interesting fights to be made with Fury’s name on it.