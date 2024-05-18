“Any Weight Class”: UFC Veteran Believes ‘Incredible’ Khamzat Chimaev ‘Can Beat Anybody in the World Under One-Round’

Ever since his debut in the UFC, fans and pundits have pinned Khamzat Chimaev as a future champion. However, while Chimaev has lived up to his promise, his performances have also exposed a few chinks in his armor. Still, this doesn’t concern UFC Veteran Anthony Smith who believes Khamzat Chimaev can beat any other fighter within a single round.

Anthony Smith has been in the UFC for the better part of a decade. During that time, he has faced some of the best the UFC has had to offer including Jon Jones. Therefore, it is safe to say Smith is a good judge of talent. In a recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast hosted by Micahel Bisping, Smith shared his thoughts on Chimaev, saying,

“I am a real big believe in Khamzat. I really am. I think the guy is incredible. But if we’re being critical, first round, I think Khamzat can beat anybody across any weight class. I don’t give a sh*t who it is. We start getting into the second third fourth fifth, the Gilbert Burns fight is kind of like the perfect example. If that fight goes another two rounds, first round monster, absolute monster.”

A closer look at Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker

Nevertheless, both Bisping as well as Smith agreed that stamina is a big issue for Chiamev. He is not able to maintain the same level of dominance throughout the entirety of his fight. While this drawback was on full display against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, Chimaev will need to fix this before his fight against Robert Whittaker.

The UFC will make its promotional debut in Saudi Arabia next month, where Khamzat Chimaev will fight Robert Whittaker as a part of the main card event. This bout will have massive implications on the title picture at 185 pounds, as the winner will probably get a shot at the title. Hence, for Chimaev to win, he has to focus on taking Whittaker to the ground.



However, it will be easier said than done since Whittaker has an 82% takedown defense rate. In addition to this, a major factor that will play into the fight is the five rounds. Robert Whittaker has been in multiple five-round fights and does not slow down at all as the fight goes on. Chimaev on the other hand does. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.