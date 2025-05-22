‘Mate Come On’: Frustrated Robert Whittaker Backs Stripping Jon Jones Off UFC Title Over Tom Aspinall Fight Delay

At this point, it seems Jon Jones is taking the UFC for granted. The heavyweight champ hasn’t announced his next fight yet and is instead vacationing, posting stories of himself drinking coconut water.

To put fans’ frustration into perspective, Jones has held the belt for over 800 days and has defended it just once, against an aging Stipe Miocic. In the meantime, Aspinall has had to defend his interim title, and is still playing limbo with ‘Bones’ regarding their fight.

There is no other fight to make, for either fighter. As the interim champion, the Brit has to be next for the title shot. But he claims that the only holdup is from Jones and his team.

Responding to the situation, Robert Whittaker, a former UFC champ has claimed he’s had enough of the undisputed heavyweight champion

In a YouTube video, Whittaker called out the champ, saying, “I don’t know how Jones still holds the title.”

“Like, I know I’ve mentioned when we first started speaking about this many moons ago, how I was like, ‘No one’s stripping Jones. You can’t do that to him.’ But mate, come on, you’re taking the piss now,” Whittaker argued.

Whittaker was one of the people who defended ‘Bones‘ given his legacy and what he’s done in the UFC. But even he’s had enough now.

The calls for Jones to be stripped have only grown louder, especially since the UFC has wasted no time in stripping Islam Makhachev of his lightweight title.

In light of this, fellow UFC fighters like Paddy Pimblett have claimed that if Islam can be stripped, Jones should be ahead of him on the chopping block. And fans have gathered in droves at the UFC town square to agree.

However, all the chatter online doesn’t seem to faze the champ, though; he remains as carefree as ever, defending himself on social media.

Jon Jones trolls fans on social media

Any post that ‘Bones’ makes, whether it is on X or Instagram, the comments section is always full of fans calling the champ out for ducking, asking him to take accountability, or just straight up trolling him.

But so far, Jones has done a good job of responding to the hate.

In a recent Instagram post of his, a fan commented, telling Jones that he was tarnishing his legacy by not fighting Tom Aspinall.

The UFC heavyweight champ responded by singing his own praises.

“Jon Jones – youngest champion in UFC history. Most dominant, longest reigning. Made millions, left the sport on his own terms… Became a great father, inspired people all over the world. Yeah… what a terrible legacy,” he tweeted.

The champ seems so unbothered by the hate from the fans. But Jones can only hold on to the belt for so long without defending it.

The UFC will have to step in soon and clear up the mess that is the heavyweight division. Or so fans can hope.