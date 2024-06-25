Ariel Helwani ‘Confirms’ UFC’s Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Fight News, Teased by Brian Ortega

Ariel Helwani is doing the lord’s work for UFC fans. The UFC analyst recently piggybacked off the news made public by Brian Ortega, about how the Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria fight was all but made and that it was only a matter of time before the UFC announced it. And now, Helwani has joined in the bandwagon to reveal the location of the fight.

Although Ariel Helwani’s fight predictions can be swing and a miss, he has always relayed te right news to the MMA community, as is expected from the biggest journalist in the sport.

In a recent The MMA Hour podcast episode, Helwani claimed that the Topuria-Holloway fight for the featherweight title was taking place in Utah this year.

“There’s going to be a great title fight in Utah later this year. How lucky is Utah, getting PFL on Friday and then Topuria and Max.”

Ariel Helwani hints at Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway being targeted for the UFC event in Utah later this year

Now, for Topuria, this would mean that Ilia Topuria’s plans of defending his title in Spain is no longer a reality. The champ wanted to defend his belt in Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of the legendary Barcelona football club, for his first title defense.

Of course, he could still beat the BMF champ and go home for his next title defense against, perhaps the returning Alexander Volkanovski.

Now, Helwani’s stamp of approval means that the fight is almost a certainty. Ortega calling it could have been chalked up to just talk but Helwani’s stamp of approval has meant authenticity over the span of his career.

Recently, the journalist interviewed Ian Garry about the UFC 303 situation regarding Conor McGregor.

Ian Garry defends Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303

Ian Garry was excited to fight on the same card as Conor McGregor at UFC in what would have been a very proud moment for the nation of Ireland as two of its representatives would fly the flag high on UFC’s biggest PPV ever.

However, ‘The Notorious’ had to pull out of the event with a broken toe at the 11th hour, sending the Dana White led organization in a spiral, which had people rightfully calling out the Irishman.

In a recent interview, Ariel Helwani asked Garry his opinion on people criticizing McGregor. He simply told the scribe about the ways they could have s*x with themselves and asked the journalist who anyone was to question McGregor.

“Go f*ck themselves. It’s not your life, and who are we to say that Conor should do something? If he broke his toe, which is what he said he’s done, who the f*ck are we to tell him to fight.”

Ian Garry responds to people criticizing Conor McGregor for his withdrawal from #UFC303

Needless to say, the young Irishman is a big fan of McGregor and wants to follow in the footsteps of his legendary countryman.