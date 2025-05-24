Ilia Topuria’s Latest Training Footage for Charles Oliveira Fight Turns Into Comedy Gold for Merab Dvalishvili

Preparing for his sophomore lightweight outing next month, Ilia Topuria has released a video of his training routine. Incidentally, it has become the cause of some humor for close friend and compatriot Merab Dvalishvili.

Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin, will make his lightweight return at the end of next month. That would be the headlining bout for UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Competing for the vacant crown against former undisputed champion Charles Oliveira, Topuria will look to carry his form to 155 lbs once again. Missing out on a super fight with Islam Makhachev, however, Topuria has seen the Russian propose a welterweight title fight move rather than secure a grudge match later this year.

Hitting the headlines this week, Topuria actually departed Climent Club — the long-time team which backed him to featherweight championship spoils. But training on Instagram, Topuria released a video of him hitting the reflex ball at a training facility. All this while another sat on the base of the equipment, enjoying some yoghurt.

Another force set to return as soon as UFC 316 in two weeks’ time is Dvalishvili. Preparing to fight Sean O’Malley in a title rematch, the Georgian found the humorous side of the video. In the comment section of the video, Dvalishvili dropped a couple of laughing emotes.

Topuria, meanwhile, has made a rather boastful prediction for his UFC 317 showcase against fan-favorite Oliveira..

Ilia Topuria vows to finish Charles Oliveira in title fight

Maintaining the Sao Paulo star will suffer the wrath that Makhachev avoided at UFC 317, Spanish finisher Topuria remained blunt in his assessment of Oliveira.

Claiming he will turn in a stoppage win over Oliveira to claim the vacant crown, Topuria claimed he would finish him in the least damaging way possible for the veteran. But for Oliveira, the Brazilian finishing ace has claimed he has the ability to knock out Topuria.

In a video posted by Full Violence, Oliveira said, “I don’t care much about what people say.”

“I know he’s (Topuria) a guy who hits hard, but he’s talking about the lightweight category, the harder category. I fought against Justin Gaethje, and everyone said he was the guy who hit harder. And when I did, he went down. I believe in the power of fire in the hands that I have. So, let’s wait. On the 28th, we’ll meet.”

Oliveira admitted that his opponent is a “great fighter”. However, he maintains that he has nothing to prove, and is proud of what he has achieved in the fight business. Oliveira recognizes this fight to be a “huge opportunity” and vowed to knock out Topuria.