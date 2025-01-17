mobile app bar

Arman Tsarukyan Admits He Took Up Fighting As He Hated Working and Wanted to Beat His Brother

Kevin Binoy
Published

Armenian-Russian professional mixed martial artist ARMAN TSARUKYAN celebrating his win in Lightweight Bout during UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center in Austin. Austin USA - ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_053 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Credit
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Arman Tsarukyan’s path to MMA isn’t your typical underdog story. Unlike many fighters who come from tough, underprivileged backgrounds, Tsarukyan grew up in a life of privilege. But his decision to become a pro-fighter was fueled by two surprising reasons: a strong dislike for traditional work and a desire to outshine his brother. 

In conversation with the Nelk Boys, Arman revealed that it was his brother’s beatdowns at the end of their fights that moved the needle for him. 

“I just don’t like to work. I like fighting, especially when I was a kid I always fought with my brother. He always beat me and I wanted to beat him as well. So that is why I became a fighter as well.”

It’s an unconventional motivation, but one that’s clearly worked out for Tsarukyan, who’s now on the verge of becoming the lightweight champion at UFC 311. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011)

Earlier this week, former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo revealed that Arman’s father Nairi Tsarukyan was a highly successful businessman and his family was worth about $100 million. It’s one of the main reasons, Arman never rushed into fights and was able to carefully craft his UFC career.

At a UFC 311 presser, the media had joked about fans calling Arman the ‘Armenian Batman’, due to his Bruce Wayne-esque lifestyle. Arman didn’t particularly shy away from the nickname either.

“Yeah, kind of similar. But I gotta help more people like Batman does. So hopefully after this fight, I’m gonna have time and I can help people who need me.”


He might have a lot of time to do that as well since if he wins the title at UFC 311, he will be ‘done with the sport’.

Arman’s luxurious ambitions

Don’t worry—he’s not planning to retire. Instead, the 28-year-old plans to shift his focus to lucrative matchups unlike his opponent next week.

Tsarukyan explained that his priority is legacy right now, with his sights set on claiming UFC gold. After that, it’s all about business. He plans to take high-paying fights, picking opponents who bring the biggest paydays. 

Once he secures the title, Tsarukyan’s top target is Charles Oliveira, whom he considers the most dangerous contender in the division. He also sees himself, Makhachev, and Oliveira as the top three fighters at lightweight. 

Funnily enough, he didn’t seem very interested in fighting featherweight Ilia Topuria, who could really bring in the big bucks. Arman believes Topuria’s move to lightweight is a permanent measure since the featherweight champion cuts a lot of weight to make 145 lbs. But when asked if he would like to fight Topuria, Arman shrugged off the question by claiming to focus on next week’s fight first.

