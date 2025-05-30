Snubbed for Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan Claims ‘Dana White Privilege’ Helped Paddy Pimblett’s Career

It seems that the chaos surrounding the UFC lightweight division is starting to trickle down towards its ranked contenders. Following his first appearance in the top 10 of the lightweight rankings, Paddy Pimblett is continuing to live up to his ‘Baddy’ moniker with his trademark trolling.

Following his domination of Michael Chandler at UFC 314, the Liverpudlian fighter is determined to continue his rise up the lightweight division. Unable to face a UFC 317-bound Topuria, Pimblett has now turned his attention towards an October bout with lightweight #3 Justin Gaethje.

Outlining his intentions, Pimblett saw the platform as a chance to take a sly dig at lightweight #1 Arman Tsarukyan. “No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan, and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight. People know it’ll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje. Tsarukyan, he’s just an absolute tool, and then it’s me and Gaethje. One win away and I’ll be fighting for the belt,” he told the BBC.

The bold statement understandably angered Arman, who last fought in April of last year, defeating Charles Oliveira by split decision. Clearly sick of Pimblett’s posturing, the Armenian fighter responded with a few cruel words of his own via X.

“It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up,” wrote Arman in the post. “Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top.”

It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up. Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top. https://t.co/N1uI7km3Ao — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) May 30, 2025

While not explicitly stated, Arman is suggesting that Pimblett is the latest beneficiary of ‘Dana White privilege’ in the UFC. And there is an argument to be made that Pimblett has gained from favoritism and preferential treatment since he debuted in the UFC in 2021.

Pimblett’s ‘Dana White Privilege’: Evident, but deserved

Pimblett’s sharp rise in the UFC: Is it merely hard work on the fighter’s part, or, as Arman put it, is Paddy the beneficiary of unearned handouts and shortcuts? To answer that question, it’s realistically a bit of both.

Pimblett debuted in 2021 and has maintained a 100% record since. However, he has only fought seven times in that period. These aren’t exactly sporadic numbers, but they’re not workhorse numbers either.

However, the hype that he has received has partly stemmed from his showmanship in the Octagon. The fighter has earned Performance of the Night in five of his seven UFC fights.

While he remains at 100%, he hasn’t faced any top contenders from his division. The victory over Michael Chandler was hailed as the biggest win of his career, which speaks volumes. However, Chandler is 39, with one win in his last six fights.

So, the backing from Dana White isn’t solely based on performance. Pimblett is a weapon on the microphone and social media. It is entirely possible that White envisions Pimblett as a far less volatile Conor McGregor regen.

There is more emphasis than ever on the promotional side of the UFC, and Pimblett fits that bill very well. His charisma and popularity make him highly marketable. But is he getting pushed too quickly towards the top of the lightweight division? The answer is probably yes.

However, if he continues to beats Gaethje and other top talents, White’s bet will have paid off.