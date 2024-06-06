Arman Tsarukyan Believes Islam Makhachev Does Not Yet ‘Deserve’ Second UFC Belt Bid

UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has successfully defended his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier and is now eyeing a shot at the welterweight title against Leon Edwards. However, his rival Arman Tsarukyan believes the Russian has to work hard to make himself deserving of a second title.

Speaking on The MMA Hour podcast by Ariel Helwani, the Armenian revealed his thoughts about Makhachev’s future endeavors in the WW division of the UFC. Despite defending the belt thrice, Tsarukyan believes that Makhachev needs to finish more fighters in his division before challenging the Brit. He said,

“I feel like he doesn’t deserve yet and he got to beat a couple of more fighters in 155 and then go to 170 but like, we’ll see if he wants to go 170 just leave with that title.”

In fact, Tsarukyan believes that he can seal the deal, defeat Makhachev, and claim the belt if the Russian decides to stay lightweight and not go chasing the 170-pound belt. The young 27-year-old is currently the next in line, being the #1 contender for the LW belt and obviously, he would be pretty disappointed if the champ climbs up a division and holds up the entire line.

Furthermore, the Armenian feels like a bout against Edwards would be a cakewalk for the Dagestani considering his elite wrestling that would most probably take the Brit to places he has never been before.

In the same podcast, Tsarukyan revealed the same, saying that, Edwards’ wrestling skills are nothing in comparison with Makhachev’s and the Russian would make quick work of the WW king if the UFC pits them for a duel.

On the flip side, Edwards was on the same page with Tsarukyan and claimed that both he and Makhachev needed to work harder before the UFC greenlights their fight.

Leon Edwards sides with Tsarukyan, says that Islam Makhachev has work to do in his division before climbing up

Being a warrior, Edwards welcomed the idea of the lightweight champ moving up the weight class to his. However, despite that, he claimed that both he and Makhachev have work to do before they touch gloves for a super fight. As of now, the Brit is training rigorously for his title defense against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Even though the Russian was offered a bout against Edwards at UFC 300, Makhachev had to turn it down as the timing clashed with Ramadan. In an exclusive to Sky Sports, ‘Rocky’ said,

“I welcome it but I think we’ve both got work to do within our (own) divisions. Unless we both go on this reign, then why not. He’s just (defended) against his first lightweight, actual lightweight, you know. I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights to go through first before he can even think about moving up. Like I said, if we both go on this reign then why not later on in the future?”

Well, in all honesty, Edwards has a point here. Both the fighters have had three title defenses and have more prospects challenging them for the belt. Hence, they can only have a super fight once they clean out the division and cement their legacy.