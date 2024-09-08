Arman Tsarukyan Highlights ‘Pressure’ as Shabliy’s Key Advantage Over Usman Nurmagomedov

Arman Tsarukyan, one of Alexander Shabliy’s key training partners, believes pressure could be the deciding factor in Shabliy’s upcoming fight against the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator MMA San Diego.

As the cousin and protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman is carrying the weight of high expectations into the main event. And Tsarukyan, thinks that the pressure of staying undefeated might play into his friend’s favor.

According to Tsarukyan, Shabliy’s ability to apply constant pressure inside the cage could make all the difference against Usman, who has yet to face adversity in his MMA career. Fans are eager to see how the fight unfolds and whether Shabliy can capitalize on this key advantage.

Being a Nurmagomedov comes with its own set of expectations. Fans as well as Khabib himself will expect Usman to be flawless and retain the belt that he won against ‘Pitbull’.

While speaking to ‘Red Corner MMA’ Tsarukyan who was one of the main training partners for Alexander this camp explained why he has less pressure on him compared to the champion.

“Well I think there will be more pressure on Usman. He is the champion, he has something to lose. His belt, his ‘0’. Alex has lost fights, he has nothing to lose. He has no belt and he has the biggest motivation to get that belt. Somehow I feel like it comes down to a decision in favour of Alex. I am rooting for him from the bottom of my heart.”

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the event has not been concluded and therefore we do not know if Tsarukyan’s teammate emerged victorious or not.

Tsarukyan, however, will be aiming to bring UFC gold to his training camp by defeating another member of Khabib’s camp.

Tsarukyan to end Islam’s reign?

As far as debut fights go, it definitely can not get any tougher than facing Islam Makhachev. And that is exactly who Tsarukyan fought in his welcome to the UFC. Talk about trial by fire.

And although he lost, the Armenian lightweight impressed many with his performance going toe-to-toe with Khabib’s protégé.

A few years and multiple wins on from their first fight, Tsarukyan believes he has improved exponentially to the point where he can now dethrone the champion.

All signs point towards a title fight between Makhachev and Tsarukyan. However, it will most likely take place in early 2025 as other major fights are being worked on for the last two PPV events of the year for the UFC and Islam is of course recovering from his wrist injury.

Regardless, whenever the two meet again, it will be a sight to behold.