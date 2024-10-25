“Before I Was Crazy”: Khamzat Chimaev Details How Fatherhood Has Changed Him as a Person

The MMA community has been ‘shook’ at the sight of Dr. Khamzat Chimaev. Yes, this is the name Borz is being called by on social media owing to his newfound calmness and humility. The Russian fighter is usually constantly trash-talking his opponent and trying to ‘unalive’ them before the fight even begins. But evidently, something has changed.

Ahead of his UFC 308 fight, fans have gotten to see a completely different side of him. He seems much more reserved, praising not just his opponent but also the other fighters on the card with him.

As it turns out, there is a reason for this is a child. No, he’s not collecting Robins like The Batman.

The Russian is now a father and he wants to be a good role model for his son growing up.

In a recent interview with Aansh Jagwani for the Eye AM Podcast, Chimaev detailed how fatherhood has changed him as a person and how he wants to be a role model for his son.

“Before I was crazy I was just doing the things…now you do anything, before you do you think about like if my son grows up how’s he gonna see me. How will he think about me. What kind of man my father is?”

Chimaev then went on to talk about how he does not think his son would become a fighter like him. His son will grow up in comfort, having everything he’s ever wanted. So ‘Borz‘ does not see him having the same hunger as he does.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, since he wants his son to be a good man before anything. And why would anyone want their child to be a fighter? Everyone here can argue the chances of CTE but no father wants his kid to have brain damage, especially one who’s already in the business.

Regardless, the Russian fighter’s demeanor is a welcome one. It’s high time the sport could do with some civility.

For about 10 years, since Chael Sonnen talked about Anderson Silva and Antonio Nougera to when Conor McGregor went on a ridiculous tirade during the Jose Aldo fight, then the other ridiculous tirade during the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, to the other… this sport has often been reduced to vulgar theatrics.

So, it was actually really cool to see Chimaev praise his opponents like one would their peers.

Chimaev praises UFC 308 fighters

Khamzat Chimaev felt highly motivated being on stage at the UFC 308 press conference. Being a father has changed him so much that he’s gone from ‘I kill everybody’ to ‘I love everybody’.

The Chechen was wholesome for once, praising the UFC 308 card, claiming he looked up to his next opponent Robert Whittaker when he was the champ. Dropping a few other names, middleweight contender added,

“Robert is the guy, I looked up to him when he was the champ man… he’s a legend…..And this guy’s here, sit close to Max Holloway, Hall of Fame, been the BMF champ, world champ in UFC man…Ilia Topuria… he’s the champ right now, I wanna be the champ as well. Just motivating man.”

Regardless of the niceties, the Russian fighter will look to make a name for himself come Saturday night. He will then rush home to Sweden to spend time with his family, especially his son following his second surgery.