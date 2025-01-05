Belal Muhammad Confident in Beating Potential Opponent Shavkat After Lessons From ‘The Best’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad is feeling more confident than ever heading into his showdown with Shavkat Rakhmonov – and he’s got Khabib Nurmagomedov to thank for that. With his welterweight title fight just around the corner, Muhammad has been putting in work alongside ‘The Eagle’, soaking up knowledge from the undefeated legend.

In a training photo shared on social media, Muhammad called himself to be training with Khabib and being guided through camp. Muhammad believes he’s gaining the edge he needs to handle Rakhmonov and leave the octagon with the belt.

Belal has been training under the watchful eye of Khabib for some time now. Last year, Belal spent significant time in Dagestan sharpening his skills for the first title fight against then-champion Leon Edwards.

Now when Khabib and his team are preparing for big fights in January and training for it in Las Vegas, Belal wasted no time in joining them again and soaking up as much information as possible ahead of his imminent fight against Rakhmonov.

Belal was initially set to defend his title at UFC 310, but a bone infection forced him to pull out. Meanwhile, Rakhmonov kept his record intact by defeating Ian Machado Garry at the same event. It has also ensured that he is not the #1 contender for the title and the first man Belal will face upon his return.

Coach defends Belal from unfair criticism

Having defeated the who’s who of the UFC welterweight roster, Belal is currently one of the best 185-pounders in UFC history, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most underappreciated champions.

Despite his dominant 10-fight win streak and impressive title win, he has often been criticized for being “boring.”

However, his coach, Louis Taylor, has had enough of the negativity.

Taylor argues that while fans might not appreciate Muhammad’s approach, but fighters know better. According to him, high-level fighters respect Muhammad’s skills and frequently reach out to learn from him.

“Real fighters understand how hard Belal works and how he dismantles top opponents,” Taylor explained.

The criticism largely stems from Muhammad’s habit of winning by decision – but Taylor believes fans overlook how consistently he outperforms elite competition.

“Belal isn’t flashy, but he’s relentless. He’s always moving forward and applying pressure. Just because he’s not knocking guys out doesn’t mean he’s not dominating”.

Taylor also points out that Muhammad has been the underdog in his last five fights – and won them all. “The results speak for themselves. He’s consistently beating fan favorites, and that’s hard for people to accept,” Taylor said.

Belal has always been extremely methodical in his approach to fighting. He studies every movement of his opponent and then tackles them one by one during the fights. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always culminate into a very attractive style of fighting. But it works! It almost always works.