UFC Legend Doubts Islam Makhachev Can Handle Jack Della Maddalena’s Power Like Belal Did

Islam Makhachev is set to make his welterweight debut in his UFC return later this year. However, he’s been strongly warned that it won’t be smooth sailing in the new weight class.

As confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, Makhachev will vacate his lightweight title ahead of UFC 317, which will leave him belt-less by the end of June. And, with arch-rival Ilia Topuria fighting for the lightweight championship against former foe Charles Oliveira, the Russian veteran is expected to face newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena in the Australian’s first title defense later this year.

Ascending to the throne earlier this month at UFC 315, Maddalena delivered a dominant striking performance, earning a decision win over the reigning Belal Muhammad. While he couldn’t finish the Illinois grappler, Maddalena was lauded for his heavy-handed striking — and that’s where the concern lies for Makhachev.

On their podcast, both Jon Anik and Kenny Florian have voiced worries about how Makhachev will handle Maddalena’s striking if he moves up to 170 lbs.

“Every pound counts in this sport,” Florian said. “JDM (Jack Della Maddalena) is just a much bigger guy. And those shots that he’s landing against Belal (Muhammad) — if he lands those against someone like Islam (Makhachev) — who has been knocked out in the past. I don’t see him taking it in the same way that Belal can take it. It’s gonna be interesting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’ (@anikflorianpod)

Knocked out back in 2015, Makhachev suffered his only professional loss in the opening round against Brazilian lightweight veteran Adriano Martins, who caught him with a counter hook.

Jack Della Maddalena confident of stopping Makhachev

Already previewing a ‘dream’ matchup with pound-for-pound best Makhachev, Perth striker Della Maddalena appears more than confident.

He’s not just backing himself to defend his title successfully. He believes he can finish the Russian with a definitive knockout in his welterweight debut.

“I think I can take him [Makhachev] out,” Della Maddalena told Ariel Helwani this week. “Belal really just walks forward and changes stance a lot, but I think if I can have someone that just stays in the same stance, I don’t think Islam’s a very good striker.”

“I think I could land a lot of shots and take him out. Stuff the takedowns; if I get taken down, get right back to my feet,” Maddalena continued.

Jack Della Maddalena believes he will prove the doubters wrong and Islam Makhachev when they fight ️ via The Ariel Helwani Show#UFC315 pic.twitter.com/wwTaVpY81f — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 14, 2025

However, Makhachev has warned Della Maddalena that he is simply keeping the welterweight championship warm for him ahead of his divisional leap.