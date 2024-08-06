Belal Muhammad Delivers Endearing Four-Word Response to CM Punk’ Praise on Monday Night Raw

Belal Muhammad is now basking in glory after accomplishing his life’s mission of becoming a UFC world champion. Belal was by no means a favorite to win the title. However, a few people believed in him from the start and one such person happens to be WWE superstar and former UFC fighter, CM Punk.

Punk appeared on Monday night Raw this week and before he went on a monologue taking shots at a few individuals on the RAW roster, he found time to congratulate his teammate and fellow Chicagoan.

“Real quick, a minute to shout out and give some flowers to my good friend, my teammate, my brother, Belal Muhammad. He won the UFC welterweight title, it has been a busy week I did not forget, congratulations.”

Belal then responded in kind!

“Love you my brother @CMPunk.”



Belal Muhammad is part of the Roufusport MMA team headed by Duke Roufus. The gym has produced multiple UFC champions such as Anthony Pettis, Tryon Woodley and now Belal Muhammad.

Unfortunately, they were not able to get similar results out of Punk who fought twice in the UFC and lost both times.

However, the second loss was overturned after Mike Jackson tested positive for marijuana. In his debut fight, Punk was dominated and beaten into a bloody mess by Mickey Gall.

Following the two fights, the former WWE champion decided to step away from the UFC while his teammates carried forward the Roufusport name in the promotion.

Meanwhile, since becoming the WW champion, Punk’s teammate has won the hearts of fans with his plans for his first title defense.

Belal going straight for the biggest challenge

After securing a win against Leon Edwards, Belal made some bold statements that did not sit well with fans. ‘Remember the name’ believes he is just behind Georges St-Pierre in the all-time welterweight greats list.

While that might not be remotely true, it appears as though the Palestinian-American champion is willing to put his word on the line by taking on the toughest opponent the UFC has in store for him.

In recent interviews, he has stated his desire to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov in a fight.

‘Nomad’ is undefeated and a very dangerous challenge for anyone in the division. So needless to say, the 36-year-old’s call-out of ‘Nomad’ sat well with fans who are impressed by his drive to take on the toughest challenge possible.