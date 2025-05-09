Belal Muhammad Refuses to Train With Nina Marie Daniele Due to Her ‘Negative Aura’ Ahead Of UFC 315 Fight

Nina Marie Danielle simply cannot catch a break. When she is not being kicked to smithereens by Alex Pereira, the UFC influencer gets bullied by fans who blame her for cursing fighters by training with them.

Over the last few months, Nina has found herself being blamed for injuring Arman Tsarukyan’s back ahead of UFC 311 and then being bad luck to Pereira before his light heavyweight title loss at UFC 313.

Whether or not there is any truth to it is a different subject, but as of right now, the curse of Nina-Drama has become so notorious that welterweight champion Belal Muhammad simply refused to train with the woman!

During the usual pre-fight interview with Nina, Belal was asked if he was superstitious and if that is why he refused to train with her. While Belal laughed the entire time he answered her questions, he did reveal that the curse was indeed the reason.

“Yes. I told my coach… I said, after the fight, we should do something but before the fight, I don’t know what it is with you and negative aura and negative outcomes. But I just can’t do it. Your record is literally 4 and 66,” he joked.

Almost offended at the insinuation, Nina defended herself and said, “No, I trained with Ankalaev and Pereira. Trained with Sean and Dricus. Someone’s got to lose.”

Trying to explain his reason, while remaining steadfast in his decision not to train with Nina, Belal asked her if trained with Jack and added, “So, someone’s gotta lose. And it’s not going to be me“.

But Nina wasn’t the only one who got roasted during the interview.

Belal trolls Kamaru Usman yet again

Belal and Usman have been at each other’s throats on social media since the Palestinian-American fighter won the welterweight title at UFC 304 last year in England.

Since then, Usman has called out the champion for a fight on multiple occasions, only to be shot down. Belal’s reasoning has been simple.

Usman spent his last few fights on rematches with ‘undeserving’ candidates like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington while Belal had to wait in the wings, despite racking up a win streak to make any champion envious.

Belal was also set to appear on an episode of the Pound4Pound podcast hosted by Usman and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. However, the episode has not yet seen the light of day.

According to Usman, it was because Belal and he got into a fight with the cameras on. Usman even warned Belal to beware of him at UFC 315 since he would happily fight him outside the octagon.

Speaking to DC earlier in the week, Belal called Usman a terrible host and claimed that Usman boasted about being better than him at everything on the P4P podcast.

Belal’s response – “You didn’t take the headkick better than me”, a reference to Leon Edwards knocking out Usman with a kick at UFC 278.4

—- I got to check in with the Champ, Belal Muhammed, as he prepares to defend his welterweight title. This dude is very comfortable and confident going into the fight. We spoke about that, but I had to get what happened with him and Usman, and he had much to say about that, too.… pic.twitter.com/tNuwh1K3Vn — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 8, 2025



When Nina probed him about poking Usman every chance he found, Belal said, “Kamaru is the worst at trash talk. But he thinks he’s so good. Cos I will get him and he’ll get to the point where it’s like just anger,” before adding that nobody could match his Twitter game.