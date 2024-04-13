Bo Nickal Targets Khamzat Chimaev for Next Fight After UFC 300 to Cement Reputation in Dana White’s Promotion: “Make That Fight Happen”

Bo Nickal is set to make his comeback to the cage in a matter of hours and he is already eyeing his next fight. At UFC 300, the 28-year-old will be squaring off against Cody Brundage. This bout is of paramount importance for both the fighters, as a win would establish them as a formidable force in the UFC middleweight division. However, securing a victory does not appear to be a walk in the park for either of them. And that is what makes this bout so intriguing.

Despite it being a formidable challenge, Bo Nickal foresees himself to beat Brundage with ease as he oversees a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of the UFC 300 card, while speaking with the former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier on YouTube, Nickal urged the UFC to make his potential fight with Chimaev come to fruition. He said,

“I am ready to go. So, that to me, is the fight to make. I think everybody knows it. I talk a lot about reputation and trying to build my reputation. We are going to make that fight happen. I am not afraid of anybody. I am just ready to compete, if you are the best, I am ready to fight.”

The UFC middleweight prospect claimed that he was not afraid of anybody. While clarifying his mentality of being always ready to fight, Nickal sent a strong message to Khamzat Chimaev. However, he also praised Chimaev as the 28-year-old termed him as the “best”. Nickal believed that winning back-to-back bouts would establish him as a fierce rival in Dana White’s promotion. Meanwhile, apart from eyeing Chimaev as his next, Nickal has bigger plans for himself.

Bo Nickal vows to be the champion of the world

Bo Nickal is not in the UFC to be a journeyman. He is here to become a champion. In a recent interview, the 28-year-old claimed that he foresees himself to become an UFC champion soon. However, Nickal also humbly acknowledged the fact that he has to improve quite a bit as a fighter to achieve that feat. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“You know, I definitely expect to be champion at that point. You know, for me, the main focus is just continuing to improve as a fighter and get better. And I have big goals and things I want to accomplish, but the only way I’m going to get there is If I just continually improve.”

Aspirations and confidence are what set Bo Nickal apart. And it is with such passion, he can make a name for himself in the sport. But before everything else, Nickal should focus on his job at hand and walk out of the UFC 300 triumphant.