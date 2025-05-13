“Stronger Than Those Bit*hes”: Joe Rogan Flexes Superior Grip Strength Over UFC Fighters Like Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler

A color commentator for the promotion since 1997, Joe Rogan also became known for hosting Fear Factor from 2001 to 2006. The stunt/dare game show is known for testing the bravery of its contestants and suggests that Rogan has a proclivity towards blood-pumping endeavors and adrenaline rushes.

Rogan very nearly made his debut as a fighter in 2005, when he was challenged to a cage match by action star and martial artist Wesley Snipes. Unfortunately for fans, Snipes retracted the fight following an investigation for tax evasion by the IRS. The understandably annoyed Rogan had been training for five months by this point.

Rogan, now 57, looks in incredibly good shape for a man his age. And based on the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, his physique isn’t just for show either.

Joining Rogan was fellow comedian Tom Segura, whose curious gaze fell upon a grip strengthener on Rogan’s desk.“I’m obsessed with that squeeze machine,” revealed Rogan.

“I got 161 and I want to get 190… When I first did it, I got 147. I was like, ‘Well, this is bullsh*t.’ And then I got up to 161 without these things,” the JRE host added.

Keen to compare himself with the current crop of MMA stars, Rogan also shared a video clip on screen of a number of UFC fighters attempting the strength grip test.

Rogan was initially surprised by the poor numbers being posted by some of the promotion’s top-tier talent – notably, Charles Oliveira’s 97 and Michael Chandler’s 113. Ever the student of the UFC, Rogan quickly realized that the fighters were testing out their non-dominant hands first.

On the second try, Chandler’s score surprisingly dropped to 104. Bo Nickal, scoring a 153 with his weak hand, improved marginally to 155 on his dominant hand.

It, of course, led Rogan to an obvious conclusion in his mind. “All right. So, I’m stronger than all those bit*hes. There you go. But I’m trying to get to 190,” he claimed.

Perhaps Rogan will use this strength to good effect if Fox manages to bring back Fear Factor to TV>

Fear Factor reboot: could Rogan return as host?

The game show that introduced the world to the then relatively unknown comedian Rogan is returning. Set for its fourth reboot, perhaps the key to sustained success lies in a return to hosting duties for Rogan. Beyond his original run as host, he did briefly return to the show in 2011.

This latest return, brought to viewers by Fox, is planned for an early 2026 release. Fox media executive Michael Thorn has neither confirmed or denied whether Rogan will return as host.

“So obviously, he’s major talent tied to the show,” said Thorn in a Variety press release.

“But it’s too early for us to say how we’re going to move forward right now. But we’re thrilled to have the property, and think we’re going to be able to really complement our unscripted lineup with it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, continues to be scarily successful, topping the Spotify charts since 2020. The most recent renewal of his Spotify deal in 2024 saw Rogan net a cool $250 million.

But crucially, Spotify no longer has exclusive distribution rights to the podcast. Should Fox approach Rogan, any interest in returning to the project will surely be down to pure temptation, not financial gain.