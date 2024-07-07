Bo Nickal Teases Potential November Fight at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden

Bo Nickal may be fighting on a Jon Jones undercard at the historic Madison Square Garden. The rising UFC fighter does not have a fixed opponent yet but is actively looking for one. He has already fought once in April this year and will look to add another fight to his name before the end of the year.

The list of potential opponents for him to fight is vast as he has a lot of options to pick from after making a number of call outs.

Yes, Nickal has been calling out fighters like nobody’s business lately and it could all be a way of attracting the attention of both fans and fighters.

Either way, it is working, as fans can’t wait to see him get back into the octagon. He recently revealed a potential fight date on his Instagram story,

Bo Nickal reveals a potential fight date on instagram pic.twitter.com/5cL8v58cXx — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 7, 2024

It is every performer’s dream to be a part of a Madison Square Garden event, the Mecca of stadiums and has played host to all the legends of our time.

So if Nickal has managed to get on this card, it is a huge step forward for the young fighter, especially since the main event would be the heavyweight title fight between two GOATs of the sport.

However, without getting too carried away, ahead of his potential next fight, Nickal spoke out about the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match.

Predictions for the Paul vs. Perry boxing fight

Nickal has his own podcast on YouTube where he brings on guests and talks about all things combat sports. His latest guest, Bryce Hall himself, is looking for his next fight either in BKFC or in boxing. That said, everyone wants a piece of action of the Paul vs Perry fight.

It’s a money tree and every view matters. Besides, it’s an interesting match up. So, during the podcast, Nickal and Hall spoke about the boxing bout.

“I don’t think Mike Perry’s getting knocked out, I’ll say that. I’d put a lot of money that he doesn’t get knocked out…I think I’d put my money on Jake Paul if I were trying to be like a smart better.”

Bryce Hall and Bo Nickal talk Jake Paul vs Mike Perry NEW EPISODE OF NICKALS AND DIMES OUT NOW W/@BryceHall Available on @NoBickal’s YT pic.twitter.com/MYxkdxwYMT — betr (@betr) July 6, 2024

Of course, Paul could win the fight if it went the distance. Perry simply doesn’t have the lungs to go that long. Time and again fans have seen mixed martial artists struggle against boxers as the endurance and cardio is just on a while different tangent.

That said, it will be an interesting fight and as far as Perry is concerned, he should take that bag and then some and run with it. After the career he’s had entertainig fans by putting his body on the line, nobody deserves it more.