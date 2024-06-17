Bo Nickal’s Big Payday Opportunity Slips Away as Missed Call Costs Him Chance to Replace Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal recently lost out on a lot of PPV money and it all happened because he missed a call on his phone. When Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the Robert Whittaker fight for UF C 303, Dana White and co rang Nickal to see if he was interested. He was, but they could never reach him.

And so, in came Ikram Aliskerov to replace ‘Borz’ in a fight that could change his life. Nickal too, much like Aliskerov is still relatively new in the sport and is trying to make his mark.

A fight against Robert Whittaker would have helped him cement his place in the UFC and be considered a legit challenge and not just another hype of the season.

In a recent podcast episode of his podcast, Nickal was asked if he would have taken the Whittaker fight on such short notice. Explaining his situation, he said,

“I did get a call. Unfortunately, I got a call while I was in the mountains of Montana and I didn’t get back to cell service for three days….I’m not gonna disclose numbers, but they were up there.”

Bo Nickal revealed that the payday for stepping in on short notice was ‘up there’. He also had an interesting take on the new UFC 303 co-main event.

He believes Ikram Aliskerov, a relatively unknown and untested fighter can actually beat former UFC champion Robert Whittaker on short notice. For Aliskerov these would be great words of encouragement since he clearly goes into the bout as an underdog. But a win against the Aussie would shoot him straight into the mainstream, into the big leagues.

Nickal, on the other hand, will be focusing on his next fight now, having missed the opportunity to make a mark and make some good dough at UFC 303. But all that won’t bother him when he hears what Donald Trump has to say about him.

Donald Trump praises Bo Nickal and calls him an exciting fighter

Former American President Donald Trump is a Bo Nickal fan. Is he as much of a fan as Nickal is of him? Hard to tell.

However, in a recent interview for the Impaulsive podcast, Trump spoke highly about the fighter and his journey from being an All-American wrestler to a UFC fighter that people see holding gold one day.

“There’s somebody named Bo Nickal who I think is going to be great, he’s a fighter. He was a All-American I think probably four years…he’s phenomenal as a fighter and you’ll be watching him.”

With comments like these from a former US president, the Bo Nickal hype train keeps running but the only question that remains now is if the American can handle it. He seems to have done fairly decent until now.