Brandon Moreno Net Worth : How much does Brandon Moreno Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?

Brandon Moreno is the current flyweight champion of the UFC. Let’s examine Brandon Moreno’s net worth, salary, personal life, and other details.

Brandon Moreno is regarded as one of the best flyweights in the UFC. Brandon Moreno has a net worth of between $1 and $5 million. The fighter is well-known both in the UFC and in his home country of Mexico. In the UFC Flyweight category, he is recognised for his incredible striking abilities. He is now the flyweight division’s champion, and he intends to keep his title.

Brandon Moreno was born on December 7, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. “The Assassin Baby” was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 lb when he moves around. Moreno has spent his entire career fighting in the flyweight division. Brandon Moreno’s net worth has increased due to his victory and various bonuses.

Name Brandon Moreno Net Worth $1 – $5 million Age 27 Residence Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico Sources of wealth MMA Height 5 ft 7 in MMA record 19-5-2 Last Updated September 2021

Brandon Moreno net worth 2021

Brandon Moreno has a net worth of between $1 and $5 million. “The Assassin Baby” has been in the battle game for over five years and has begun to amass some wealth due to some outstanding performances throughout the year. TheSportsDaily reports that the flyweight champion has made $959,500 in fighter pay alone. Brandon Moreno has received four-bout bonuses throughout his career.

The most money has come from his championship battles with Deiveson Figueiredo. In his most recent fight at UFC 263, where he became the champion, the fighter received a total of $282,000 in prize money. At UFC 256, he earned his first six-figure payday against Deiveson. The fight was called a draw. His next bout will be against the Brazilian, and it will most likely take place at UFC 269. There is little question that the Mexican will raise his net worth in the next fights.

Fighting career

Moreno began his professional mixed martial arts career in his home nation of Mexico. In 2011, the flyweight fighter made his debut. In two years, he had six wins and three losses. Moreno later went undefeated in the World Fighting Federation and became the flyweight title. He had an 11-3-0 record in the UFC when he made his debut. He began his career as a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter.

Moreno is a unique participant in that he made his UFC debut while his season of The Ultimate Fighter was still in progress. On October 1, 2016, he made his professional debut against Louis Smolka at a Fight Night. On his professional debut, he won by submission. He had a three-fight winning streak come to a stop when Sergio Pettis defeated him.

Despite two losses and a tie in a row, Moreno went on an unbeaten streak that is still going. His first championship defence at UFC 256 ended in a draw, but he defeated Deiveson by submission in a rematch at UFC 263 to claim the title.

Moreno’s Wife

Brandon Moreno married Shirley, his longtime lover. Shirley J. Moreno has experienced the ups and downs of a fighter’s life. The couple has three girls out of their three children. Maddie Moreno, Megan Moreno, and Morgan Moreno are his children’s names.

The fighter is also a keen Lego collector who has amassed a sizable Lego collection in his garage. Moreno’s family was in the piñata business, therefore he came from humble roots. Before entering the MMA world, the fighter aspired to be a lawyer.

