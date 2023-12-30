BREAKING: Conor McGregor to Announce Opponent and Return Date on New Year

It seems the recent talks between Conor McGregor and Dana White have worked, and they have figured out something that UFC fans have been wanting for a long time. Indeed, this is the nth update on McGregor making his comeback soon, but this update is by far the biggest. To the fans’ delight, the fight they have been waiting for might soon be upon them. Recently on social media, ‘The Notorious’ himself shared the news of making an announcement about his opponent on New Year.

It is needless to say that ‘The Irishman’ is the biggest thing that happened not just to the UFC but in the whole MMA world. With his fights, he not only brings millions of eyeballs but also makes everyone involved with it earn huge money. However, it’s been almost two years since we saw the former double division champion fighting inside the octagon. Now, the day fans have been waiting for is here, as on X, McGregor made an announcement that he’ll reveal his return date and opponent’s name in just two days. He stated,

“I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024.”

Talking about the return date and potential opponent, the most talked-about and likely opponent name is Michael Chandler, with speculation that McGregor might feature as the main event of UFC 300. In addition to this, there are names like Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, and others also in talks to fight.

And seeing McGregor’s tweets calling out anyone, it will not be surprising if he ends up facing an entirely new fighter, like Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, the revelation of McGregor’s next opponent and return date will be out on January 1, 2024, assuming McGregor is not trolling this time.

When was the last time Conor McGregor fought in the UFC?

As mentioned earlier, it’s been two years since McGregor last fought inside the octagon. The last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, as he suffered a brutal leg injury in that match, it’s been over two years since his return.

Since then, we have seen a lot of changes in McGregor, from his physical appearance to other aspects, but in recent times, he is getting back into his fighting shape, and soon fans will hear, ‘Surprise, surprise, the king is back.’

Apart from the fight date and opponent, the weight class in which he’ll return is also interesting, as fighters from Featherweight to Lightweight divisions are calling him out. As he says, the big purse and millions of eyeballs is the reason behind why everyone wants to fight him.