‘Boxing is Trash’: Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Belal Muhammad, and Other UFC Stars Questions Arnold Barboza’ Victory Over Sean McComb

Harddit Bedi
Published

Arnold Barboza during a Top Rank press conference for their upcoming boxing card at the American Bank Center. 181212 2271607002 Box Media Conference 8

UFC fighters have come out in full force to condemn a boxing judge. Over the weekend, a massive fight took place between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza fought against Sean McComb. Their bout was competitive and had a constant back and forth. However, a winner had to be declared and the judges felt Barboza Jr. was the victor via a split decision.

This decision was controversial, to say the least. May fans and fighters did not agree with it and deemed McComb the rightful winner. This angst soon spilled over to social media, and many fighters chimed in to voice their opinions.

UFC welterweight Michael Venom Page called for the referee and the judge who handed the win to Barboza to be fired. So, he said, “Bro the referees need to be fired how was that a split decision first, and then how did Sean McComb lose”

Along similar lines, Another UFC fighter, Belal Muhammad thought that the decision was a disgrace. He said, “Woow boxing is trash that was a clear win for the other guy.”

Meanwhile, one UFC fan blamed the sport of boxing, saying, “C’mon boxing”

Last but not least, UFC veteran Cub Swanson also blamed the sport of boxing for making such terrible decisions time and time again. He said, “Oh boxing…..why do you always pull this crap. It’s just sad. What a performance by McComb”

It is safe to say that the fans and MMA world are not pleased with how the sport of boxing has evolved. At the same time, Eddie Hearn has also expressed his opinion on Arnold Barboza’s shocking victory.

Eddie Hearn Weighs on Arnold Barboza’s Victory Over Sean McComb

Hearn was present in attendance to see the fight and even he deems the decision to be controversial. In addition, he claimed that McComb had done enough to win, so for him to be robbed of a well-deserved victory is disgraceful. While sharing his grief, Hearn expressed his frustration in an interview and said,
“You have to feel for McComb there. Boxed beautifully and absolutely won that fight. Terrible decision. Unbelievable.”
Such decisions do not equate to a good look for the sport. Hence, it is crucial to challenge the status quo and have reforms in the way judges score fights so that they can be held accountable for their results.

