“Nobody Ever Did That”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Provides Four Factors Why Henry Cejudo Is Better Than Demetrius Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; UFC president Dana White presents Henry Cejudo (red gloves) with the championship belt after defeating Marlon Moraes (blue gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Provides Four Factors Why Henry Cejudo Is Better Than Demetrius Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz.

The longtime manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov has passed a scathing verdict at the expense of the bantamweight division. Aljamain Sterling reigned supreme in his quest for glory at UFC 280, when he defeated former UFC bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, via ground and pound to claim a TKO.

The triumph is Sterling’s second successful title defense having pinpointed Petr Yan to a decision earlier this year at UFC 273.

However, Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager is also the manager of former UFC Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo who retired in 2020. It’s worth pointing out that Cejudo relinquished his title in 2020 with his retirement, thereby not losing it.

@HenryCejudo he is the current bantamweight champion of the world and flyweight champion never lost his belt beat Dominick Cruz, TJ, Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson nobody ever did that @espn @danawhite — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Abdelaziz stated-

“Henry Cejudo is the current bantamweight champion of the world and flyweight champion never lost his belt beat Dominick Cruz, TJ, Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson nobody ever did that”

Also read: “Like Seeing MJ Kobe and LeBron Together”: UFC Twitter Reacts as Chechen Warlord Settles Dispute Between Khamzat Chimaev and Team Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henry Cejudo’s standpoint!

Abdelaziz has been a cutthroat and forthright character and has once again come to the defense of his client, former Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo prior to his retirement was an absolute savage. The American within the span of two years claimed victories against the very best the 135lbs weight class had to offer, in TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, Dominick Cruz, and Demetrious Johnson.

A sublime martial artist, and an all-time great combat sports athlete.

Henry Cejudo retired as the undisputed UFC Bantamweight champion, and as such will believe that he should be awarded a title shot, provided he returns.

Also read: “Brother Muslim Can’t [Bet]”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Rejects $50K From Gilbert Burns After Islam Makhachev Defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Henry Cejudo and The UFC Bantamweight division!

While the statement remains true, that Cejudo never lost his belt, he was last seen inside the UFC octagon two years ago. A lot can happen in a span of two years. In this instance, the landscape of the division has tilted in all respects.

Petr Yan’s decimation of Jose Aldo to win the title was the most probable outcome. The Russian seemed inevitable until an illegal knee would change his fortunes for the worse.

In the meantime, Aljamain Sterling has conquered Petr Yan as well as TJ Dillashaw. In spectacular fashion, not to mention, utilizing his wrestling to nullify either opponent’s striking.

As things stand, the era of the ‘funkmaster’, might just be scratching the surface, given the potential the Jamaican possesses. Although, a potential encounter between Aljamian Sterling and Henry Cejudo down the line would make for some exceptional martial arts.

Also read: Conor McGregor Sums Up His Bitter Rivalry With Khabib Nurmagomedov in Three Words After Four Years of the Fight