“Can Do Whatever He Wants”: UFC Star Believes Ilia Topuria’s Stardom Earns Him a Jump to the Lightweight Division

Ilia Topuria’s proposed permanent move to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev has found a supporter. Featherweight prospect, Nathaniel Wood claims that Topuria’s stardom has already earned him the right to move up to the lightweight division without needing to fight further at 145 lbs.

Topuria’s KO win against Max Holloway at UFC 308 has impressed Wood so much that he now claims the consequences are immaterial to whatever happens. In a conversation with Inside Fighting, Wood claimed that Topuria had the skills to win titles at whatever division he has chosen to grace his presence with.

“Do you know what? He can just do whatever he wants and it is going to do well. I think he has got the skillset to go up, obviously we all saw the Max Holloway fight and Max is a very big featherweight. So yeah, I think Ilia does very well going up. Obviously he does very well if he stays where he is.”

Earlier last year, Topuria had claimed that he was done with featherweight, and would go for his second title soon. But he didn’t want to fight Islam Makhachev right away. The featherweight champion wanted to take a fight against Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira to get started.

But his mind seems to have changed since.

Ilia promises to make Islam look easy

At 311 Makhachev once again proved why he’s one of the best fighters on the planet, finishing Renato Moicano with a slick D’Arce choke in the first round. Despite a brief scare where the Brazilian dropped him, Makhachev retained his lightweight title with ease, marking his fourth consecutive defense—breaking ties with legends like BJ Penn and Benson Henderson.

However, just moments after the win, Topuria issued a bold warning. “Islam, if I want to, I can finish you,” Topuria declared.

Islam, if I want to, I can finish you.if I want to, I can knock you out. I’ll make it look easy. Se you soon — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) January 19, 2025



Makhachev, however, has been skeptical about fighting another featherweight moving up in weight. He had claimed that while he’s happy to fight anyone that makes 155 lbs, and would fight Topuria if that’s what the fans want, but the Spaniard wouldn’t be his first choice. But with contenders running out in the lightweight division, he won’t have much of a choice soon.