UFC Commentator Highlights How Ilia Topuria Brings ‘Unusual’ Mike Tyson-Style Boxing to MMA

Ilia Topuria has become a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. His elite boxing skills, mixed with his relentless pressure and explosive power, make him practically untouchable. The only part of his game that hasn’t been put to the test yet is his grappling. Having faced more striking-based opponents, he has outclassed every single one of them.

But there are other fighters who possess similar qualities to the Spaniard, but none have had as much success. So what’s his secret? What does he do differently? Well, UFC commentator Laura Sanko believes she has deciphered his superpower in the octagon. In an interview with Din Thomas for the One on One YouTube channel, she gave her insights.

“That is a very specific style of boxing that most people attribute to Mike Tyson. And it is somewhat unusual to see that in MMA,” opined Sanko. She also argued that this style of boxing is the exact opposite of what many trainers preach when it comes to striking in MMA. Having a tight, close guard is usually counterproductive in MMA since you need to defend kicks, elbows, and even takedown attempts.

But what sets ‘El Matador‘ and his team apart is that they have infused this style very well into MMA. And instead of trying to change what comes very naturally to the Spaniard, they’ve worked it to perfection.

And they executed this perfected style against Max Holloway. Before the fight, ‘Blessed’ had never been knocked out in the octagon before, and Topuria was hell-bent on changing that stat.

Ilia Topuria’s brilliantly executed game plan

‘El Matador’ took a huge risk after he won the title from Alexander Volkanovski. Instead of taking some time off and going after an easy opponent, he decided to take on another featherweight legend, Max Holloway. The Hawaii native had an iron chin and was known for his clean striking. Going into the fight, Holloway had a major reach and size advantage.

But the Topuria brothers had studied his fighting style to the T. They knew exactly what they had to do to knock Holloway out. In a recent video, ‘El Matador’ revealed how they executed the game plan. “I know that I’m gonna knock him out. I know that it’s gonna happen,” said Topuria. And it was his brother who helped him make the move on Topuria.

“When the second round was over, my brother told me. Now, I need you to pressure him, because you are gonna finish him, he’s tired.” The leg kicks forced Holloway to switch stances, and this gave the Spaniard an opening. He decided that he would go for a cross and an immediate right hand as soon as Holloway switched stances.

Ilia Topuria and his brother studied and planned the knocked out of Max Holloway. #UFC #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/djuSoqfjBW — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 21, 2025

And that’s exactly what he did the next time Holloway switched stances, landing a beautiful cross and right hand that got the former champ on wobbly legs. After Topuria had hurt him, he went in and finished the fight.