Canelo Alvarez Teams Up with Teofimo Lopez for Training Ahead of Edgar Berlanga Fight on Mexican Independence Day

In a surprising and exciting move, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez teamed up with Teofimo Lopez for some intense training sessions ahead of his big fight against Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day. As the saying goes, ‘Iron sharpens Iron’ and there is no better way to become the best than to train with a fellow master of the sweet science.

Alvarez is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now and has been for some time now. The Mexican fighter has a wealth of experience with 65 fights under his belt at the age of 34.

So, he knows a thing or two that can be passed down to younger fighters. A recent clip shared by ‘Boxing Kingdom’ on Twitter shows him doing just that.

Canelo Alvarez and Teofimo Lopez sparring earlier today‼️ pic.twitter.com/7DleR5rC11 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) August 31, 2024



In the video, Alvarez is seen explaining to Lopez a few ways through which he can escape tricky situations against the ropes. The duo then went over those drills in real time with Lopez acting as the aggressor.

Lopez is definitely not training with Alvarez to mimic Berlanga. Therefore, it is unclear how or why this collaboration came about given the Mexican champion is currently in the thick of his training camp.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is no stranger to training with up and coming talent and imparting his wisdom. He had done the same with Ryan Garcia before that relationship went to the dogs thanks to the latter’s erratic behavior.

And while Garcia himself has been angling for a MMA bout through his feuds with UFC stars like Sean O’Malley, Alvarez seems to be unbothered by Dana White’s company’s competition with him.

Alavrez is winning the UFC challenge

For the second time now, the UFC has a PPV event that takes place on the same night as a Canelo Alvarez card, a challenge has been welcomed by both Alvarez and the UFC backed by Turki Alalshikh who isn’t exactly the biggest fan of the Mexican champion.

Alvarez traditionally fights over the Mexican Independence Day weekend, a spot which he seems to be sharing with White’s company since UFC Noche takes places around the same time in LA.

Unfortunately for UFC fans, it seems as though Alvarez is winning the fight as of right now.

The UFC has had to drop prices for its event for a third time in a row now owing to the competition with the champion boxer.

And it is not at all surprising considering the cheapest tickets for the event started at $3,000.

To add to that, the UFC card is not the strongest and will be banking solely on O’Malley to do the heavy lifting. Unfortunately for the company, he is nowhere in the orbit of Alvarez’s stardom, not yet at least.