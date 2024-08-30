Carlos Prates Accuses Michael “Venom” Page of Dodging UFC Fight Over ‘Nightmares’

In a fiery exchange that’s got everyone talking, Carlos Prates has come out swinging, accusing Michael “Venom” Page of dodging an UFC fight with him. The Nightmare didn’t hold back, even suggesting that Page must be having nightmares about facing him in the octagon.

He took things a step further by calling out the 37-year-old directly. Prates is clearly ready to throw down the punches, but it seems like he’s getting frustrated with the radio silence from Page’s camp.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page joined the UFC last year after almost a decade of terrorising the welterweight division at Bellator. The results have been a mixed bag for him so far with a loss and a win on his record. Most recently, he came up short against Ian Garry at UFC 303.

Page has since been looking for a fight to get back into the win column in the UFC.

Page is ranked 13th in the division and that makes him an attractive prospect for fighters just outside the top 15 looking to break in. One such fighter who is on the precipice of a rank next to him is Prates. He called out Page on Instagram saying,

“I got to know that the company wants to give me the number @michaelvenompage, but they don’t answer the phone. You must be having nightmares by now! Hey bro, sign this contract!”

"I got to know that the company wants to give me the number @michaelvenompage, but they don't answer the phone. You must be having nightmares by now! Hey bro, sign this contract!"



‘The Nightmare’ has been on a tear ever since making his debut for the promotion in August last year. Prates made his debut on Dana White’s contender series with a knockout win over Mitch Ramirez. Needless to say, he is now ready for a big step up in competition.

But it seems Page is not interested in taking on a low reward high risk fight against Prates.

A closer look at Michael Page vs Carlos Prates

On paper, Page has a few glaring advantages. He has an inch edge in reach and two inches in height over Prates. However, ‘The Nightmare’ has age on his side as he is almost seven years younger than Page. Both men are strikers primarily but Prates has a much better ground game than Page.

‘Venom’ was exposed against Garry in his recent fight for having a horrible grappling game as the latter out grappled him despite being primarily a striker . It was not a good look for Page.

The Brazilian fighter is the more powerful puncher of the two and is on a mind-boggling nine-fight knockout streak. All signs point towards an easy win for Prates. However, Page is a veteran of the sport and has too much experience to be counted out so easily. Only way to settle this is in the octagon!