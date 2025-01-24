‘Foking Great’: ‘Money Moicano’ Thrilled for UFC Saudi Arabia, Predicts Fireworks in ‘MVP vs. Shara Bullet’ Battle

Renato Moicano is still disappointed after his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFc 312. But if there is something that seems to be helping him heal is the prospect of a barnburner of a fight between Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Sharaputdin Magomedov.

Moicano’s excitement about their clash isn’t misplaced either. He surmises that given their contrasting styles of striking, this would be a maniacal episode for anyone who watches the card.

“UFC Saudi Arabia is looking way better than UFC 312! It’s a foking great card! MVP vs Shara Bullet it’s low-key crazy standup fight.”

MVP, a former Bellator star known for his flashy, karate-based striking style, brings a level of unpredictability that has left countless opponents bewildered. His journey in the UFC hasn’t exactly held up to the hype, with unanimous decision results in both his fights.

His debut against Kevin Holland did prove he wasn’t all hype but then he was forced to contend with some heavy grappling against Ian Garry at UFC 303. To be fair, he did reasonably well against Garry as well but it was a snooze of a match; primarily because both fighters were strikers and had no business clinching as much as they did.

On the other hand, Shara Bullet, with his aggressive pace and powerful striking, has quickly built a reputation as one of the most feared rising stars in the division. He has had a fairly decent start to his UFC career but a majority of his aura has come from news articles about his antics outside the octagon and his unique look.

However, his double-spinning back fist KO against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 became a highlight reel that is still being shared to this day.

Magomedov now hopes that a win against MVP will help him get into the Top 10 rankings. MVP just hopes Magomedov would shoot for a takedown at some point during their fight.

Magomedov’s cold response to MVP

Page fanned the fire first with a bold statement, vowing to make Magomedov “bleed” when they meet in the octagon on February 1st at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“I think he really believes he’s the best striker. But after a few big shots, he’ll start looking for takedowns. By then, it might be too late—I think he’ll be bloodied up if he tries.”

But as expected, Shara Bullet wasn’t going to let that slide. In a cold yet bizarre move, ‘Bullet’ posted a video from a Hollywood movie set, with a gun in his hands and a man bleeding on the carpet.

“Michael, I heard you say that I will bleed in our fight on February 1st @ufc, yes I will bleed, only in yours.”

This trash talk has set the tone for what promises to be an intense, no-holds-barred striking showdown between two of the most dangerous strikers in MMA. Hopefully, the two can also back it up come D-Day.