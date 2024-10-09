Chael Sonnen Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Unmatched Pace Made Him Intangible and Truly Special

29-0, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is certainly a cut above the rest. His uncanny ability to maul people inside the cage will forever remain unmatched. While the Russian was truly a trailblazer for his whole crew, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen recently reflected on what sets him apart from the rest.

Sharing his thoughts on the former lightweight champion on his YouTube channel, Uncle Chael pointed out specifically what set him apart. After a little thinking, the former middleweight concluded that it wasn’t the takedown or the leg entanglement but the pace at which he did it.

Elaborating further on what made the undefeated Dagestani legend so successful inside the octagon, Sonnen added:

“That son of a gun would be on you in ways that you’ve never experienced, I mean Dustin Poirier who is as good and tough as any man that’s ever been born told his corner in the middle of that fight he won’t stay off me!”

In fact, the 36-year-old would put a pace on people, imposing his will on them until they gassed out or succumbed to his ground and pound. And if he were feeling generous, Nurmagomedov would choke them out, as he did with Justin Gaethje before walking into the sunset.

Despite being criticized for his wrestling-heavy game, Nurmagomedov did prove himself even against well-rounded top competitors like Edson Barboza, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier among others.

Reflecting on the Russian’s UFC 242 fight against ‘The Diamond,’ Sonnen reminisced about Poirier’s reaction between the rounds where he talked to his corner about just how relentless the former UFC lightweight champion was.

This was never more evident when the Dagestani fought a rampaging Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and decimated him take downs, strikes, and chokes. McGregor could hardly breathe after what was a hate-fuelled first round. Needless to say, the Irishman never recovered.

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion and Nurmagomedov’s AKA teammate, Cain Velasquez weighed in on the Russian’s infamous stint with McGregor, explaining how the Irishman drew first blood.

Cain on the Conor-Khabib stint

While the bout was scheduled for five rounds with the lightweight title on the line, it was more than just about the title—it was so much more than that. What started with an alleged slap to one of McGregor’s friends, ended up with a lawsuit, and insults about the Dagestani’s faith, country, parents, and wife.

So when the day of reckoning came, Nurmgomedov put a beating on McGregor, taunting him, mocking him as he punched his face in, leaving the Irishman saying “it’s just business“.

While it may seem that that day’s humiliation is still haunting the ‘Mystic Mac,’ Velasquez doesn’t think the two harbor any animosity towards each other anymore.

Even though, the Irishman takes shots at Nurmagomedov whenever he is presented with an opportunity, Velasquez, in his latest exclusive with the ‘Basement Talk’ podcast revealed a few insights.

“On his side, no, I don’t think so. I think it was just, you know, especially at that time, man, when you’re fighting somebody like that, a lot of emotions come out. There are certain things you don’t touch, you don’t say. So, for him, he just felt like Conor crossed the line in that aspect. But, uh, no, I don’t think he has that hate for him anymore.”

Hopefully, he is right. Because for many in the community, that is where UFC peaked. And it would be a shame if two of the company’s biggest names want to bash each other on sight.