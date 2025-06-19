Chael Sonnen Creates UFC ‘Fatal Four’ Fantasy Showdown with Jon Jones, Ngannou, Aspinall & Others

Justin Gaethje has put a wild idea into the minds of UFC fans and analysts alike. In an interview, the former BMF champ spoke about how he wanted to be in a fatal four-way fight against Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway; he called it his dream fight.

The closest we have come to something like that is in Russia, where there are such four-way matches that cause complete chaos. Then there was strongman Eddie Hall, who fought two people in a fight and finished them off brutally.

But with Gaethje floating the idea up, UFC legends like Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen are coming up with their own versions of it. Although it is highly unlikely something like that will get sanctioned by athletic commissions, it sure is a fun game to play

In an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast on YouTube, ‘DC’ asked his co-host Sonnen what his dream four-way fight would be.

Without spending a moment to ponder, Sonnen responded with, “If my time in the sport ends and I do not see Pereira fight Jon Jones, I’m going to be very disappointed.”

The former middleweight fighter then gave it some thought and added the UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall into the mix, due to his pending fight against Jones. But that wasn’t all either.

Just to get three out of three of fan favorite matchups, Sonnen added, “I would do it to serve my evil side, I’d put Francis in there. All three of them would go through Francis Ngannou.”

Daniel Cormier asks Chael Sonnen for his dream 4-way death match — he picks Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, and Francis Ngannou. Both agree Jon Jones has to go first… then the rest can sort it out : @espnmma pic.twitter.com/XEI3lUmXEa — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 19, 2025

Sonnen does not think Ngannou stands a chance against any of the other fighters he mentioned. However, he would love to see the chaos that would ensue should the 4 of them step into the octagon to fight.

Both DC and Sonnen later contended that three of the four fighters would probably jump Jones, just to take him out of the equation.

Thankfully, even the thought of that fight happening seems impossible, especially with all the drama surrounding Jones. Sonnen even gave fans an update on when ‘Bones’ will fight next.

Sonnen provides updates about Jones return

The former UFC fighter has been covering the Jones vs. Aspinall saga extensively, on his own podcast, on his show with Cormier, and all over social media. And he has come up with various theories regarding the fight, talking about how it would affect Jones’ legacy.

However, in his latest update, he gave fans some dreadful news. The fans have been waiting for a fight announcement from the UFC for months now, in regards of the heavyweight title. But according to Sonnen, it’s not going to be taking place anytime soon.

In a recent post on Instagram, he revealed, “I spoke to somebody very close to Jon, I spoke to one of Jon’s coaches. I did say, ‘Hey, is he going to fight Tom?’ And he said, ‘I think so, next year, I do not think he will this year.'”

If this news is true, it would mean that Jones would go over 900 days as heavyweight champion, having defended his belt only once. He would also surpass Cain Velasquez as the longest-reigning UFC heavyweight champion of all time.