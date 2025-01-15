Chael Sonnen Questions Team Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Unity After Controversial Plane Incident

Khabib Nurmagomedov getting kicked off the plane seems to have kicked off a storm with no end in sight. Former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen has now joined others from the MMA community in criticizing the event. However, Sonnen’s issues lie with why Khabib was flying coach in the first place and more importantly, why none of his teammates were there to take a stand for their leader.

While Sonnen admitted that the Dagestani camp’s philosophy was that everybody was equal, which is why Khabib might not have been in business class, he still seemed confused about why nobody else walked out with him.

“When Khabib got up and walked out, did his team not see that he was being escorted off? Because generally, that would be where they stand, and all of a sudden you’re missing four or five guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

The issue reportedly began when Khabib was asked to move from an emergency exit seat after the flight attendants deemed it inappropriate for him to sit there. It was widely rumored that the officials on the flight didn’t trust his ability to speak English, which would have hampered evacuation in case there was an emergency scenario.

First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir.

Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my… — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 12, 2025



Frontier Airlines has since been widely criticized for its behavior. UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, especially came down on the airlines and asked if the passengers would like to have someone who was more physically capable of helping others or someone they could chat to in perfect English.

Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English(which is very good, btw) – this is bizarre. Not only was he the… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025



While the incident does raise a lot of questions about the sensitivity training of flight staff, Team Khabib will try not to be too worried about it. In less than a week’s time, three of their fighters walk into the octagon for the first UFC PPV of the year, and two of them will be in for title fights.

Khabib predicts big things at UFC 311

Umar Nurmagomedov will face Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in what promises to be a thrilling showdown. The two have been going back and forth since Merab won the title at UFC: Noche. While Umar eventually got him to sign on the dotted lines and agree to the fight, Merab has continued to complain that the challenger is only where he is because of his last name.

Regardless, the two have threatened to really beat each other up inside and outside the octagon. So, UFC 311 should be a very interesting event for both.

On the same card, Islam Makhachev will attempt to defend his lightweight belt for a record-breaking fourth time, solidifying his reign at the top. He will be going against Arman Tsarukyan, who has time and again claimed that he knows the secret to defeating the champion. Islam, on the other hand, would just like to beat him so he doesn’t speak his name again.

Khabib hopes both these fights end up being in their favor keeping in line with the goal of Dagestani supremacy in the sport.

“From our family, we’re gonna have a second UFC champion, and from our team, a third UFC champion. We’re gonna make very big history, InShaaAllah.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: “From our family, we’re gonna have a 2nd UFC champion, and from our team, 3rd UFC champion.” “We’re gonna make very big history InShaaAllah.” InShaaAllah history will be made. Father’s plan. #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/hBRkHtdmCJ — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) January 13, 2025

While distractions like travel hiccups might momentarily grab attention, the team’s focus remains firmly on their legacy in the octagon. If all goes as planned, January could mark another historic chapter for one of the most dominant teams in MMA history.